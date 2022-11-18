In pictures: Roger Federer treats fans to photos from Tokyo trip

Roger Federer recently shared a couple of pictures of himself exploring Tokyo, where he flew in earlier this week for a sponsor event with his apparel sponsor Uniqlo. The 20-time Grand Slam champion visited Japan for the first time in three years, also marking his first public appearance since his recent retirement.

The Swiss was present at a Christmas-themed event a few days back, lighting a Christmas tree to mark the beginning of the festive season. The former World No. 1 will also partake in a UNIQLO-sponsored event at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum later this week.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Federer shared pictures of himself visiting various places in Tokyo, writing:

"Exploring this Incredible City"

The Swiss Mastero is exploring Tokyo Strolling through an alley

Strolling through an alley

Tokyo Tower

Traveling through the busy city

The former World No. 1 had previously said that his most recent trip to Japan prior to this instance was with his family, which had a lasting effect. He expressed his wish to return to the country the following year with them, stating that his family was disappointed about not traveling with him on this occasion.

"I've always enjoyed coming to Japan," he said. "The last time I was here, we came with our children, it was the first time that my girls and my boys, and my wife, all of the 6 of us, came together, and you know my kids are a little bit disappointed they couldn't come on to this trip.

"But we are planning our next trip next year, you know to come back again because it really left a lasting impression, you know, our trip to Kyoto, also to Tokyo, and we had a lovely time so a lot of great memories and a lot of pictures also that we keep on looking at and so to be back," he added.

Federer will return to tennis in Tokyo for a Uniqlo exhibition event

Federer to play for the fans in Japan

Roger Federer retired from tennis at the end of the Laver Cup after 24 years on tour. But on November 19, supporters of the 20-time Grand Slam winner will have a chance to watch him compete at a UNIQLO event in Japan.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will compete in his first public match since retirement. The "UNIQLO Life Wear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer" event will take place at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum, the ATP 500 Rakuten Open venue, and the 41-year-old will play alongside wheelchair tennis player Shingo Kunieda in the exhibition.

The event will also include other global brand ambassadors of UNIQLO, such as wheelchair tennis star Gordon Reid and Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori, who will be joining Federer on stage for a conference.

According to Uniqlo, the event will support youth-led projects that will guide society into a brighter future.

“Through this event, Uniqlo will promote initiatives to inspire the next generation that will contribute to the sustainable development of society, nurture the dreams of children who will lead the future and achieve a better society,” UNIQLO added.

