Watch: Roger Federer delights fans in Tokyo by lighting giant Christmas tree to signal the start of the festive season

Roger Federer recently made an appearance at his apparel sponsor UNIQLO's Christmas tree lighting ceremony during his visit to Japan.

The former World No. 1, who retired in September, visited the country for the first time in three years. The Swiss will also participate in a tennis event hosted by UNIQLO at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo.

In the video, the 20-time Grand Slam champion can be heard saying that he had last visited Japan with his family, which has left a lasting impression on them. He revealed his desire to visit Japan with his family once again the following year.

The Swiss maestro also added that his family was disappointed to not have joined him on this trip.

"I've always enjoyed coming to Japan," he said. "The last time I was here, we came with our children, it was the first time that my girls and my boys, and my wife, all of the 6 of us, came together, and you know my kids are a little bit disappointed they couldn't come on to this trip.

"But we are planning our next trip next year, you know to come back again because it really left a lasting impression, you know, our trip to Kyoto, also to Tokyo, and we had a lovely time so a lot of great memories and a lot of pictures also that we keep on looking at and so to be back," he added.

The event "UNIQLO LifeWear Day Tokyo 2022 with Roger Federer" will take place on November 19. Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori and wheelchair tennis players Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid, the global brand ambassador of UNIQLO, will also be present on the stage with Federer.

"It's great to see familiar faces" - Roger Federer on his visit to Japan

In the same event, Roger Federer asserted how lovely it was to see the country move forward after a tough few years. The 20-time Grand Slam champion added that meeting and looking at familiar faces was a great feeling instead of just communicating over video calls.

"Seeing that the country and the city is up and running again after a few difficult years, it's really nice to see, and it's great to see familiar faces you know as well from our friends and partners at UNIQLO and just being together in person instead of over video calls is I think something we all enjoy," he said.

In honor of the former World No. 1's recent retirement, his clothing sponsor UNIQLO will introduce a special commemorative cap in January 2023.

