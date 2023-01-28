In Pictures: Russell Crowe, Steve Waugh, and other celebrities attend the Australian Open women's final between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina

As Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina fought for the 2023 Australian Open title on Saturday, January 28, a number of celebrities from different walks of life showed up at the Rod Laver Arena to enjoy the monumental clash.

In a nail-biting contest between the two finalists, Sabalenka rallied from a set down to defeat the 2022 Wimbledon champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 and lift her maiden Grand Slam title. The match, which lasted for two hours and 28 minutes, saw the fifth-seed Belarusian break Rybakina thrice and hit 17 aces against nine from the Kazakh.

While Sabalenka hit 51 winners and 28 unforced errors, her 22nd-seed opponent finished with 31 winners and 25 unforced errors.

The already-spectacular event was made even more special by the presence of some of the most admired public figures like Academy Award winner Russell Crowe, who was in the stands with his girlfriend Britney Theriot.

Another stalwart from the sporting world — Steve Waugh — attended the thrilling title clash. The former Australian cricket captain, who made his debut in 1985, played his last international match for his country in 2004. He was accompanied by his father Rodger Waugh and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese enjoyed the match as the fifth and 22nd seeds collided.

Australian singer, actress, model, and television personality Sophie Charlene Akland Monk seemed to have a great time as well.

Another notable name present was Australian jurist, barrister, and the 29th and current governor of Victoria — Linda Dessau.

Former tennis greats Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Billie Jean King were seen together at the Rod Laver Arena.

The last two weeks have seen numerous big names grace the matches in Melbourne like Bill Gates, Premier of Victoria Daniel Andrews, German former NBA basketballer Dirk Nowitzki, Phantom of the Opera star Josh Piterman, and former professional Australian rules footballer Nathan Buckley, among others.

Aryna Sabalenka improves head-to-head against Elena Rybakina to 4-0

Aryna Sabalenka denied Elena Rybakina a second Grand Slam title as she downed the Kazakh 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 28 minutes on Saturday, January 28. This is the first Major for the 24-year-old Belarusian, who is undefeated this season. She has won all 11 of her 2023 tour matches. Sabalenka extended her head-to-head against Rybakina to 4-0.

After the match, Rod Laver took to social media to congratulate both players for the high level of tennis that they produced.

"Congratulations on winning your first major Aryna Sabalenka. You fought hard all the way with great power and passion. Bad luck tonight Elena Rybakina, your poise under pressure is a wonderful trait. A classic contest between two classy competitors," Laver tweeted.

Rod Laver @rodlaver Congratulations on winning your first major Aryna Sabalenka. You fought hard all the way with great power and passion. Bad luck tonight Elena Rybakina, your poise under pressure is a wonderful trait. A classic contest between two classy competitors.

