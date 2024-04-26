In Pictures: Serena Williams dazzles in all-white outfit as she enjoys her free time with a leisurely bike ride

Serena Williams was recently seen riding a bike in her leisure time. The 23-time Grand Slam champion looked in a spirited mood as she casually strolled around in her bike wearing a splendid outfit.

She looked to be enjoying herself while riding the bike and drew appreciation from users on social media. Williams was seen in an all-white attire that consisted of a white jacket and matching white pants.

Williams' outfit complemented the color of the bike and boosted the aesthetic quotient of the picture.

Williams is one of the legends of the game and has played a big part in shaping women's tennis in the 21st century. Her achievements on the court speak for themselves as the tennis icon has 98 career titles, encompassing both singles and doubles.

Williams has three win streaks over 30 matches on the Grand Slam stage, in 2002-03, 2013, and 2014-2015.

Williams retired in 2022 after her US Open campaign. She lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same venue where she won her maiden Grand Slam in 1999.

"I am a huge proponent of financial independence and education" - Serena Williams opens up on her second career as an investor after retirement

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Serena Williams was quite vocal about her second coming as an investor. She had earlier stated that, after retiring from the sport, her primary focus would be on financial projects to promote financial independence.

In an interview with People.com, Williams voiced her opinion saying:

"I am a huge proponent of financial independence and education, and accessibility,". "So those things are really important for me to teach my daughter and also important for me to raise awareness." said Williams in an interview (Via People.com)

The American tennis star has entered into a business collaboration with a digital company known as Cash App. Williams was part of the company's advertising campaign where she is seen paying her daughter's babysitter using the Cash App, highlighting the product's benefits.

Williams made a public commitment in the interview, that her brand Serena Ventures was invested in incorporating the values of diversity within the company's philosophy and practices.

"We invest in women, we invest in women of color, we invest in people of color,". "A lot of these companies talk about diversity, but they just talk about it. It's because it's a good subject that they bring up, but they don't really do a lot of things about it. And so at Serena Ventures we do, we talk about it. We be about it." said Williams in the interview (Via the People.com)

