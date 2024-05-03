In Pictures: Serena Williams gets herself ready for the 'hot girl summer body' with fun water aerobics session

Serena Williams revealed that water aerobics is among her favourite exercises for getting a 'hot girl summer body.'

Williams is not only one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but up there with the best athletes ever as well. The American won 23 Major titles — which is the second-most in singles, by a male or a female. She also achieved countless other laurels before hanging up her racquet at the 2022 US Open following her third-round exit.

Since her retirement, Serena Williams has focused on her family life and several business ventures. That, however, hasn't deterred her from serving good looks on her Instagram account. On Friday (May 3), the 42-year-old took to the microblogging site to post photos of herself in a swimming pool while wearing a white onesie.

In her caption, Williams insisted that her followers should add water aerobics to their workout like she has, before claiming that she is looking to get into great shape for this year's summer.

"Water aerobics is a great way to add some fun to your workouts," Williams wrote on Instagram. "Get ready for that hot girl summer body - here I come! @wyn Beauty You Can Move In."

Serena Williams is also into fashion, cosmetics and venture-capitalist businesses

Serena Williams at the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Serena Williams has been maximizing the money she earned through tennis since her retirement. The American has invested in various businesses over the last few years, with Wyn Beauty — her make-up brand — being the latest one.

Williams launched the brand last month in order to cater to a diverse range of skin tones. The 42-year-old said in her comments to skincare magazine Byrdie that she wanted melanated people to have a choice when it came to their cosmetic needs.

Apart from Wyn Beauty, the American heads her venture capitalist firm 'Serena Ventures', her independent fashion company 'S by Serena' and her body care company 'Will Perform'. She is also a key investor in Angel City F.C., which was co-founded by her husband and entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian in July 2020.

Williams has astute business sense, considering she has raked in a net worth of $290 million (according to Forbes). She admittedly has 85 companies in her business portfolio, with 14 being unicorns and a handful being decacorns.

Lastly, the 23-time Major winner's Nike sponsorship has been increasingly beneficial to her in the last two decades. Having signed up with them in 2003, she turned heads time and time again with her tennis outfits. She also launched a collaboration called 'Serena Williams Design Crew' with the company in 2021.

