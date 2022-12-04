In pictures: Serena Williams has a "Miami reunion" with Khloe and Kim Kardashian, goes partying with them

It was a superstar-studded affair in Miami on Friday night as Serena Williams caught up with celebrity sister duo Khloe and Kim Kardashian. The American tennis great and the Kardashians reportedly went club hopping during the Art Basel weekend, with the likes of 50 Cent and Travis Scott performing at one of those parties.

Williams and Kim have been good friends for many years now. Williams took to Instagram on Saturday to post pictures of her reunion with Kim Kardashian. The duo was joined by reality television personality Foodgod.

"Blurry Miami reunions," Serena Williams captioned the photos.

Kardashian also shared some pictures of the event, with Williams alongside her in a few of them.

In a separate Instagram post, Williams posted pictures alongside both Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Amber Ridinger McLaughlin.

During the US Open, Kim Kardashian paid tribute to Williams' tennis legacy and career, terming her the 'GOAT' as Williams took to the court for her final career tournament. Kardashian posted an image of the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion in her dazzling on-court outfit, along with a 'goat' emoji.

Earlier this year, they had another reunion when Williams ran into Kardashian during the 2022 Oscars in March, where King Richard - the Will Smith-starrer on the life of Serena and Venus Williams and their father Richard Williams - was nominated for multiple categories.

Kardashian was also one of the guests at Williams' wedding to Alexis Ohanian back in November 2017.

"Serena’s the girl you can call and say anything to" - Serena Williams' longtime friend Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian once spoke about her friend Serena Williams' personality, saying that the American tennis great is someone who will "never judge" others and is always available to her friends, while also being a great "secret keeper."

Speaking to Vogue a few years ago, Kardashian said that Williams is someone she can talk to about anything.

"Serena’s the girl you can call and say anything to. She’ll never judge you, and she’s never too busy for you. Oh, and she can keep any secret," Kardashian said.

Kardashian also said that Williams has a "silly side" that she hoped people would know more about and revealed Williams' obsession with karaoke.

“I wish people could see her silly side...She is obsessed with karaoke, which personally is my biggest fear in life," the 42-year-old added.

