In Pictures: Serena Williams shares glimpses of her daughters Olympia and Adira's playroom

Serena Williams recently shared glimpses of her daughters Olympia and Adira's playroom.

Williams, along with her husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have two daughters. The former World No. 1 and the tech entrepreneur welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017. Williams was eight weeks pregnant with Olympia when she won the 2017 Australian Open, her last Grand Slam title.

The couple announced her second pregnancy on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala. Williams then gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, on August 22, 2023.

Throughout their parenting journey, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and Ohanian have shared special moments with their daughters on social media. Alexis Ohanian, in particular, often takes to social media to post about him spending time with Olympia, whether they are playing golf, baking, sketching, or going on adventures.

Recently, Serena Williams took to social media to share a series of photos from inside her daughter Olympia and Adira's playroom. The room can be seen adorned with personalized neon lights featuring their names, filled with a variety of toys, and decorated in pink and white.

In the pictures, Williams can be seen smiling and sitting on a child-sized chair in front of a table set with toy pizza, plates, and cutlery. The eating companions of Williams were various other toys, creating a heartwarming scene.

"💜 💖 ," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Serena Williams on daughter Olympia asking about the name of the president when American was born: "I ended up just saying Barack Obama"

Serena Williams with Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams recently shared a humorous anecdote about a mistake she made when her daughter Olympia asked her who the American president was when she was born.

Williams took to her Instagram stories during one of her morning walks and recounted Olympia's question during her birth. The former World No. 1 admitted that she momentarily blanked out, considering historical figures like Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, or Theodore Roosevelt being in office during her birth, before realizing her mistake.

Williams then jokingly told Olympia that Barack Obama was the president when she was born. To which the six-year-old enthusiastically agreed, stating that it was the same for her.

“Okay, I’m out for my morning walk. So this morning, Olympia asked me what president was in office when I was born. And I’m thinking [Abraham] Lincoln, [Theodore/Franklin D.] Roosevelt. I ended up just saying Barack Obama (laughs), and she said,'me too!‘ (laughs),” Serena Williams said.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas