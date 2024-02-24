Who is Serena Williams' husband? All you need to know about Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder who has been together with the American since 2015

Serena Williams' stellar tennis career turned her into a worldwide celebrity, so it's no surprise that her personal life is also of interest to many. The American is married to entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian's romance began in 2015, and two got engaged on December 29, 2016. She gave birth to their first child, Olympia, in September 2017. The two tied the knot a couple of months later on November 16, 2017. They had their second child in August 2023 and named her Adira River.

Just like Williams, Ohanian juggles many responsibilties alongside his personal life. He was born in Brooklyn, New York City on April 24, 1983. He has had a keen interest in science and technology since his childhood.

Ohanian attended the Howard High School in Ellicott City, Maryland and later studied at the University of Virgina, from where he graduated in 2005. With his friend Steve Huffman, he initially came up with the idea of "MyMobileMenu" to Y Combinator.

While the two didn't get the green light for it, they were encouraged to brain storm for new ideas. This led to the creation of the social media site Reddit, which also includes Aaron Swartz as a co-founder. Both of them left the company in 2009 but returned in 2014, with Ohanian leaving the company for good in 2020.

Ohanian also launched other projects during this period, including "Das Kapital Capital" in 2010 and "Initialized Capital" in 2016. He ended his time as Managing Partner at the latter in June 2020. A year later, he launched his new venture captial firm, "776".

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian have teamed up as investors too

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at the 2019 Met Gala.

Serena Williams has always had plenty of other interests aside from tennis. Towards the end of her career and now in her retirement, she has focused more and more in the world of business and investment. She now runs her own venture captial fund, "Serena Ventures".

Alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian, the celebrity couple are among the investors in Angel City F.C., one of the teams in the National Women's Soccer League.

Ohanian has credited Williams for changing his outlook and how he measures success in the cutthroat world of business. He has been funding projects by young founders to combat climate change since 2022. It's a fellowship which offers $100,00 as a grant over a two-year period.

