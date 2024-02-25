"Olympia Ohanian is loving it.. I think I nailed it today"- Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian delights daughter with "brisket game"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently delighted his daughter with his latest attempt at cooking a brisket.

Ohanian, an entrepreneur by profession who co-founded Reddit, is passionate about cooking. He often experiments in the kitchen and shares the results with his family. For instance, making pancakes has become something of a ritual in the Ohanian household, and the 40-year-old has become quite proficient at it.

Recently, Ohanian has been experimenting with cooking briskets, and he shared a sneak peek of his latest kitchen experiment with his followers on social media. Williams' husband revealed that for the most part, he eats vegetables these days. However, on weekends, he has been trying out recipes with farm-sourced meat.

"Now... I mostly eat veggies... Fresh eggs from the farm (daily) and on weekends I'll mess around with some small-farm meat and I got into the brisket game the last few weekends and really loving the process and the surprise of unwrapping it to discover how you did." Ohanian wrote in an Instagram post.

The entrepreneur also tagged elder daughter Olympia's Instagram handle and wrote that she is loving the briskets he is serving up:

"Most importantly, Olympia Ohanian is loving it. After praying to God last time that I make it 'less spicy' I think I nailed it today."

Williams and Ohanian also own a family farm, which is the source of their vegetables, eggs, and meat. The farm yielded its first harvest in February 2021, which the entrepreneur proudly shared on social media.

Alexis Ohanian recently joined Serena Williams to watch the first episode of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender

Serena Williams (L) and Alexis Ohanian (R) attending a Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF

Netflix has come out with its adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender, an animated fantasy action television series that aired on Nickelodeon from February 2005 to July 2008. Serena Williams, who is a self-proclaimed fan of the original show, was roped in by Netflix to feature in the promotional for its adaptation.

The 30-second promotional debuted during the NBA All-Star Game on 20 February, and featured Williams on the tennis court entering her 'Avatar state.'

The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner also tuned into watch the first episode of Netflix's adaptation with husband Ohanian. While Williams' excitement was palpable, Ohanian was wearing a VR headset, and his wife doubted his enthusiasm for the show. The entrepreneur shrugged off his wife's doubt, cheekily calling it disrespectful.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas