In Pictures: Serena Williams stuns in black and white dress as she shares inspiring message to fans to start the week

Serena Williams recently offered motivation to her legion of fans while stunning in a white dress.

Williams retired from professional tennis at the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Major winner has since focused on her family, with whom she lives in her Florida home. The American gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River, last August. And while her gestation period and childbirth were relatively light, it was her post-partum fatigue that admittedly drained her energy.

Thankfully, Serena Williams had a speedy recovery in the months following Adira River's birth. She also attended various social events during this time, inspiring mothers around the world in their journey to rediscover themselves.

The 20-time Major winner has shared inspiring messages regularly since last year. Earlier on Monday (March 18), she took to her Instagram handle to advocate for self-love, while also showing off her figure in a white lace dress.

Underneath the dress, the 42-year-old wore a grey top and black pantyhose. She paired the outfit with long black boots and an elegant watch, writing in the caption:

"Show yourself. Believe in yourself. Give yourself grace. Have a great week. 🖤🤍"

When it comes to fashion, Serena Williams is perhaps the most stylish tennis player of all time. The American was honored as a 'Fashion Icon' at the CFDA Awards in New York last year, proving her credentials as a fashionista.

"No one is okay every single day" - Serena Williams said in emotional message last year

Serena Williams at the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala

Serena Williams has previously offered encouragement to her fans who were struggling with their mental state. Last November, she said on X (formerly Twitter) that it was "okay to not be okay", adding that life always offers a second chance to everyone.

"I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you," she wrote on X.

At the time, many of the 23-time Major winner's fans were alarmed by her emotional message. However, she dispelled their worries soon with her public appearances at the 2023 CFDA Awards, the 2024 Pre-Grammy Awards gala, and the 2024 Oscars pre-party, where she looked in great shape.

Aside from her family and public life, Williams also handles her business ventures, such as her independent clothing line, 'S by Serena', and her venture capitalist fund, 'Serena Ventures.' She is also a co-owner with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, of Angel City F.C., a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team.

