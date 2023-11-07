In Pictures: Sloane Stephens, Leylah Fernandez, Belinda Bencic & others dazzle at Billie Jean King Cup Players Party

The Billie Jean King Cup is scheduled to begin on 7th November and will come to an end on November 12th. The venue for this year's edition is the Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain.

Eugenie Bouchard, Sloane Stephens, Caroline Garcia, Leylah Fernandez, Belinda Bencic, and other top tennis stars were the epitome of style as they shone in glamorous apparel while representing their countries at the tournament's player's party held on November 5, 2023.

Billie Jean King, after whom the tournament has been named, was also present and posed for a picture with the French team.

Here are some of the pictures from the players' party:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Billie Jean King Cup will feature 12 teams competing in four groups of three, with the winners progressing to the semi-finals. The competitors this year will include defending champions Switzerland, last year's finalists Australia, along with the Czech Republic, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Spain, USA, and Poland, who will be participating as a Wildcard entry.

The host nation, Spain, will be represented by Paula Badosa, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Rebeka Masarova, Cristina Bucsa, and Marina Bassols Ribera.

Madison Keys, Sofia Kenin, Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens, and Taylor Townsend will represent the 18-time champions, the United States.

Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, and Eugenie Bouchard will be part of the Canadian team, while Kimberly Birrell, Storm Hunter, and Daria Saville are among the representatives of Australia.

Defending champions Switzerland will be represented by Belinda Bencic, Jil Teichmann, Simona Waltert, and Viktorija Golubic. France will be represented by Caroline Garcia, Varvara Gracheva, Clara Burel, Alize Cornet, and Kristina Mladenovic.

Other players who will be representing their respective countries at the Billie Jean King Cup include Marketa Vondrousova, Barbora Krejcikova, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina and Magda Linette.

Billie Jean King Cup 2023 to have record prize money

Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Players party

The Billie Jean King Cup turned sixty this year, and there was a historic increase in the prize money for this year's edition.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) made an announcement on Monday stating that the prize money, for players, in this year's Billie Jean King Cup will total $9.6 million. The winners of this edition are expected to receive $2.4 million compared to last year's sum of $2 million.

The runners-up will now receive $1,440,000, while the semi-finalists will be paid $960,000 and Group stage teams will take home $480,000.