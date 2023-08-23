In pictures: Sneak peak of boys' locker room at Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca ft. poster of Spanish icon

The Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy is one of the most sought after tennis academies in the world. It was founded in 2016 in the Spaniard's hometown of Manacor, on the island of Mallorca.

Since its inaugural year, the tennis training center has slowly become one of the best tennis academies in the world. The center provides many facilities, including 23 hard courts, 20 clay courts, a football pitch, two swimming pools, and an international school, among others.

The likes of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and three-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud are among the alumni of the prestigious institution.

The academy turned to social media to post a few pictures of their boys' locker room. The social media post also revealed a huge poster of Rafael Nadal with a motivational quote by the Spanish icon himself.

"I just try to be positive, to be intense and to be passionate about what I am doing"

The Spanish wizard is currently out of action due to injury. However, earlier this week, a video went viral on social media where he was seen with a racquet in his hand.

Many tennis fans couldn't hide their excitement as they expressed their happiness at the sight. The tennis titan was also cheered on by some kids as they enthusiastically chanted his name at his academy. The Spaniard also trained in his academy's gym in Mallorca.

Rafael Nadal is rumored to succeed Florentina Perez as the president of Spanish giants Real Madrid: Reports

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Rafael Nadal could become the next president of Real Madrid following the departure of Florentino Perez. A Spanish report suggested that the tennis icon is one of the favorites to replace Perez.

The 37-year-old is a die-hard Real Madrid fan and has never shied away from expressing his love and passion for the Spanish football giants. Although Real Madrid are yet to confirm Perez's departure, Spanish reports suggest that the veteran might be leaving Madrid soon, with the tennis icon replacing him.

Spanish news outlet 'Sport' earlier reported that Perez prefers the 22-time Grand Slam champion at the helm, with Emilio Butragueno being the second choice to replace him.

In the past, Nadal has hinted at his desire to be the president of Real Madrid sometime in the future. The former World No. 1 has been in the stands to watch the club play quite a few times in the past.

