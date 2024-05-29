Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was in attendance as the American won his 2024 French Open first-round match. Riddle, however, forgot to take precautions against the rain as she struggled to protect her head without an umbrella.

Riddle and Fritz have been together since 2020 and the former is often seen attending the latter's matches on tour. She was with him in Italy and in Geneva before they came to Paris for the French Open.

An influencer for the past couple of years, Riddle posts about life as a girlfriend of a tennis professional. She is very active on Instagram and has over 280,000 followers on the social media platform.

On Tuesday, May 28, Riddle attended Fritz's 2024 French Open first-round match against Federico Coria. Riddle, however, forgot to carry an essential. A fan shared a clip of Riddle struggling to cover her head with her hand to avoid the rain and wrote:

"No no! the weather doesn't match with this it Girl Hi @moorrgs"

Riddle reposted the clip on her Instagram Story and wrote:

"Lesson learned always bring an umbrella to RG."

Morgan Riddle's Instagram Story. (Source: Instagram (@moorrgs)

She posted several more images and videos. One of her images showed the condition of the lines on Court 9 where the American was playing. She captioned it:

"They really said f*ck the lines on this court today lmao."

After the match, she was touring the Stade Roland Garros and found charms for her purse. She captioned the image:

"& we even got charms for the purse, successful day."

Morgan Riddle's Instagram Stories. (Source: Instagram (@moorrgs)

Taylor Fritz is scheduled to face Dusan Lajovic in French Open 2024 2R

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 French Open.

12th-seed Taylor Fritz faced a scare against the Argentine Federico Coria as the American lost the first set 2-6. However, he made a comeback and won the next three sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the second round.

On Thursday, May 30, Fritz is scheduled to take on Dusan Lajovic in the second round of the tournament.

Lajovic faced a topsy-turvy five-set match against Roman Safiullin in the first round. The Serb won the match 4-6, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4.

Fritz and Lajovic has met twice before and they have won once each. Fritz has won the most recent encounter between them which took place at the 2023 Cincinnati Masters. The match had ended prematurely due to Lajovic's retirement.