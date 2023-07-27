In pictures: Taylor Fritz shines in smart casuals in new photoshoot for Style Magazine Italia

American tennis star Taylor Fritz recently graced the cover of Style Magazine Italia, in what was a stunning photoshoot.

The 25-year-old showed off his fashionable flair in the July- August issue of the popular magazine.

Fritz is no stranger to the spotlight, having previously been featured in the Resident magazine, Interview magazine, and GQ. He has been playing tennis since he was two years old and turned pro at 17. He has won five ATP titles and reached five finals so far.

The California native took to social media to share some pictures from his recent photo shoot on Wednesday, July 26.

"Cover shoot for @stylemagazineitalia," Fritz captioned the post.

The magazine also praised Fritz for his individuality and authenticity, both on and off the court. In an Instagram post, the magazine wrote:

“American tennis star @taylor_fritz is the cover character of the July/August issue of Style Magazine.⁠ The US star, interviewed by @giacomofasola, poses an important point of reflection for us: we are not only looking for consensus regardless but there is still space to reflect on us and to contradict those who push us to be homologated.”

Top seed Taylor Fritz to face Yibing Wu in Atlanta Open 2023 R2

Taylor Fritz in Ultimate Tennis Showdown Los Angeles

Taylor Fritz will face China’s Yibing Wu in the round of 16 of the 2023 Atlanta Open on Friday, July 28.

The American is looking to bounce back from a disappointing second-round exit at Wimbledon, where he lost to Sweden's Mikael Ymer in five sets. The World No. 9 has a strong record on hard courts, having won three titles and reached the final of the Atlanta Open in 2019.

Wu, on the other hand, is a rising star from China who is currently ranked No. 89 in the world. The 23-year-old won his maiden ATP title earlier this year in Dallas, beating Fritz in the semifinal in three sets. Wu made his debut at the Atlanta Open this week, defeating France’s Corentin Moutet in straight sets in the first round.

The head-to-head record between Fritz and Wu is 1-0 in favor of the latter, who also beat Fritz in the final of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown exhibition event in Los Angeles last week.

The match between Taylor Fritz and Yibing Wu is expected to be a close contest, with both players possessing powerful serves and groundstrokes. Fritz will need to use his height and reach to dictate the rallies and keep Wu on the defense. Wu will need to use his speed and agility to counter Fritz’s aggression and create angles and opportunities.