In Pictures: Venus & Serena Williams practice together ahead of the 2022 US Open

Sisters Venus and Serena Williams practiced together at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday, days ahead of the 2022 US Open.

The Williams sisters, who share eight US Open singles titles between themselves, are expected to open their campaign at the year-ending Major on Monday, 29 August.

Six-time champion Serena Williams will take on Danka Kovinic in her first-round match. This will be Williams' last-ever tennis tournament of her career since announcing her retirement a couple of weeks ago. Venus, meanwhile, begins her campaign against Alison Van Uytvanck.

Below are pictures from the joint training session between the Williams sisters. The younger Williams sister seems to be leaving no stone unturned in her bid to end her career on a positive note.

Venus and Serena practicing together on Arthur Ashe.

Venus Williams strikes a backhand during practice.

Serena Williams lands a serve during practice at the Arthur Ashe stadium.

The official Twitter handle of the US Open posted these images on Thursday, captioning it with the following:

"The Williams sisters in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Iconic," they wrote.

It remains to be seen if the Williams sisters will compete in doubles this year, given it is Serena's last ever Grand Slam. That said, the 23-time Major champion would likely be interested in signing off on a high by clinching a record-equalling 24th Major, which is why she will probably divert all her focus to singles.

Venus and Serena have twice won the women's doubles crown at the US Open, winning the title first in 199 and then in 2009.

"What a moment, looking forward to this" - Danka Kovinic on her upcoming clash against Serena Williams

Serena Williams trains ahead of the 2022 US Open.

The 2022 US Open has gained an enormous amount of sheen and attention due to the fact that it will be Serena Williams' last-ever tennis tournament.

Williams, who is widely regarded as the greatest-ever tennis player, could well see her campaign cut short in the first round itself against Danka Kovinic. The 40-year-old has been in poor form lately, having won only one of her last four matches on tour.

Williams enters this match as the favorite, given her pedigree, while for Kovinic, it would be a match to remember, regardless of the result.

The Montenegrin took to Twitter when the draws were announced on Thursday, marveling at the matchup she had been handed.

"What a moment, looking forward to this," wrote Danka Kovinic.

