In pictures: Venus Williams dazzles in black mini dress at Miami Art Basel opening night ft. Serena Williams

Venus Williams recently shared pictures of her attending the Miami Art Basel, one of the world’s leading art fairs, with her friends and family. Williams also cohosted a dinner at COTE Miami, a Korean steakhouse, with Pace Gallery — one of the leading contemporary art galleries in the world.

Miami Art Basel is an annual event that showcases the works of thousands of artists from around the globe. It attracts celebrities, collectors, curators, and enthusiasts who want to discover the latest trends and innovations in contemporary art.

Williams, who is known for her passion for art and design, has been a longtime supporter of Pace Gallery and its artists, collaborating with them on several projects.

One of her most notable partnerships was with artist Adam Pendleton, who is known for his black-and-white paintings and collages that explore the intersections of history, culture, and identity. Earlier this year, Williams and Pendleton teamed up to host a fundraiser to save the childhood home of Nina Simone, the iconic singer and civil rights activist, in North Carolina.

The house was declared a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, but it was in danger of being demolished or sold. They managed to raise $6 million to preserve and restore the house, as well as create a permanent exhibition and educational program dedicated to Simone’s legacy.

In the pictures, Venus can be seen posing with her sister and fellow tennis legend Serena Williams. She also posed along with other guests such as J.J. Wolf, Reilly Opelka, Williams’ half-sister Lady Isha, her nephew Jair Bobbitt, Pace Gallery’s President and CEO Marc Glimcher, and conceptual artist Hank Willis Thomas.

Williams shared some of the pictures from the event on her Instagram account on Friday, December 8. She wore a black Staud Le Sable beaded mini dress.

"Kicking off Art Basel with my friends at @pacegallery. One of the things I love about art is its ability to transcend time, culture, and industries. This evening was a meeting of the minds to create space and opportunity for collaboration between the worlds of art, sports, and beyond!" Williams wrote.

A look into Venus Williams' performance in the 2023 season

Venus Williams vs. Monica Puig Exhibition Match

Venus Williams kicked off her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in January. She started off well by defeating American qualifier Katie Volynets in straight sets but lost to Zhu Lin in the second round, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7.

Williams struggled with injuries and did not taste victory again until June. She defeated Camila Giorgi in three sets in the Rothesay Classic first round. However, she was edged out by Jelena Ostapenko in her next match, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6.

The 43-year-old then achieved her first top-20 win in more than two years by knocking out Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Western & Southern Open. However, she was ousted from the competition by Zheng Qinwen in the next round.

Venus Williams, currently ranked No. 409 in the world, has not played a competitive match since the US Open in August, where she lost to Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in straight sets.

