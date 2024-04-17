In Pictures: Venus Williams and Eugenie Bouchard turn up the style quotient at Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya's 'Challengers' tennis movie

Venus Williams and Eugenie Bouchard looked dazzling as the tennis stars attended the Los Angeles premiere of Zendaya's tennis-centric film Challengers.

Challengers is a tennis-centric romance film that revolves around Tashi (Zendaya), a former tennis player who becomes the coach of her husband Art (Mike Faist) after a career-ending injury and turns a mediocre Art into a Grand Slam winner. Now going through a slump, Art is entered into a challenger tournament, the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour, by Tashi.

Problems arise when Art finds Patrick (Josh O'Connor), a once-promising star who is now a shadow of his former self, and his once best friend and Tashi's ex-lover, on the other side of the net. The film is directed by Call Me by Your Name fame Luca Guadagino.

The highly anticipated film, which is set to release on 26 April, held its premiere on April 16 at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. The event was packed with stars including the lead cast, Luca Guadagino, Tina Knowles, Storm Reid, and many others.

Venus Williams, Eugenie Bouchard, and Tracy Austin graced the event as representatives of the tennis fraternity.

Bouchard took to her Instagram stories where she shared some of her highlights from the film's premiere. The Canadian donned a glamorous glittery black sleeveless gown, accessorizing it with a silver purse, silver bracelet, and silver earrings.

The film's Instagram account shared the arrival of Venus Williams in their story. The American wore a grey off-shoulder dress and complemented it with a necklace and earrings.

"Icons only @venuswilliams showed out for the #ChallengersMovie LA premiere," Challengers' Instagram account said.

"To be a Black female tennis player, I can't imagine" - Zendaya speaks about Serena & Venus Williams' unparalleled grit

In a recent interview with Vogue, Zendaya said that her knowledge of tennis was limited to the Williams sisters and Roger Federer before filming Challengers.

She talked about the iconic Williams sisters' unparalleled grit that helped them make it to the top as Black athletes. Serena and Venus Williams are widely regarded as the greatest sibling duo in the history of sports.

The 27-year-old said that the type of pressure that comes with tennis, which is a lonely sport, and constantly being under a microscope was already a lot for anyone. But to be a Black female tennis player on top of that is something she couldn't imagine.

"Fu**ing all of it. The story, the amount of pressure, the microscope that they were under, the loneliness they must have felt—because it’s already lonely to be a tennis player, but to be a Black female tennis player, I can’t imagine," she said.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"

