In Pictures: Venus Williams takes a jog down memory lane with Serena Williams on the eve of Wimbledon 2023

Venus Williams, the five-time Wimbledon champion, reminisced about Serena Williams with a few nostalgic photos on the eve of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The 43-year-old posted a series of photographs of herself, along with her sister Serena. The photos showed the bond and the achievements of the legendary siblings, who have dominated the sport for nearly three decades.

Venus, who is still competing at the highest level, posted the nostalgic tribute on Sunday, July 2, on her Instagram stories, and highlighted the sisters' achievement of winning the grasscourt Major six times in the doubles category.

“Missing six times Wimbledon champion right now on the eve of Wimbledon @serenawilliams.”

Other photos captured different moments of their journey together. The pictures showed them at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week, at their niece’s wedding, cheering for Grigor Dimitrov and Riley Opelka at the 2022 Delray Beach Open as they were both sidelined by injuries and on the sets of Harper’s Bazaar photoshoot.

The next series of pictures showed them at the Producer Guild Award ceremony for the movie King Richard, at Serena’s baby shower in 2017, victorious at the 2019 Miami Open, and hanging out during the 2021 Australian Open.

The next series of pictures showed them at the premiere after-party of King Richard and on a few other occasions.

The Williams sisters have a combined total of 12 Wimbledon singles titles, with Serena winning seven and Venus winning five. Serena hung up her racket at the 2022 US Open.

Venus Williams to face Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon opener

Venus Williams will have a difficult challenge against Elina Svitolina, who made it to the semifinals in 2019, in the opening round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Monday, July 3.

Williams has only competed in five matches this year and received a wild card to join the main draw in London. Svitolina, who is ranked No. 76, also entered the tournament with a wild card. She returned to the tour in April and made it to three quarterfinals on clay.

The two players have faced each other four times, with Svitolina having a 3-1 advantage. Their most recent match was at the 2019 US Open.

Both players will be eager to perform well on grass. Williams has a lot of skill and achievement on the surface, while Svitolina has improved significantly in the last few years.

