Maria Sharapova has shed light on what losing taught her during her career while also highlighting that runner-ups in tennis events not receiving a silver medal further compounded the misery of losing a final.

The five-time Grand Slam champion insisted that while losing meant going back to the drawing board and having tough conversations, winning just resulted in moving on with high-fives.

Sharapova further explained how it felt to lose a Grand Slam final with tens of thousands of people watching the trophy ceremony when the runner-up was crying and upset.

"In what other sport is the losing team out there, or the losing individual getting a runners-up trophy while tens of thousands of people are watching you as you're crying, upset and sad. You've gone that far. In tennis, it's not a silver medal, you've lost or you've won and that's worse," Sharapova said on the latest episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast.

The 36-year-old, who turned professional at the age of 14, also elucidated that she learned from her dad as well from her own experience that losing set one up for winning.

"I have always thought that losing, and perhaps, that is a lesson that my dad taught me, perhaps it's something that I learned along the way, but I think losing sets you up for winning," she added.

"When you win a match you high-five your team and you kind of move on to the next. But it's when you lose that you go back to the drawing board. You huddle with your team, you have the tough conversations," Maria Sharapova continued.

Recounting the five Grand Slam titles that Maria Sharapova won

Sharapova with her coach after winning the 2014 French Open title

Maria Sharapova won a total of five Grand Slams during her career. The former World No. 1 created a stir by getting the better of two-time defending champion Serena Williams in the 2004 Wimbledon final.

The Russian's sensational maiden Grand Slam title at SW19 was followed by a second a couple of years later when she got the better of Justine Henin in the 2006 US Open title.

Sharapova won her third Grand Slam title when she defeated Ana Ivanovic in the 2008 Australian Open final.

She completed a career Grand Slam when she won the French Open title for the first time in 2012. Sharapova achieved the feat after defeating Italy's Sara Errani in the summit clash.

Sharapova won her fifth and final Grand Slam title at the 2014 French Open, beating Romania's Simona Halep in the final.

