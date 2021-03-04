"In time Roger Federer will play top-level tennis again because he is that good" - Andy Murray

Roger Federer is slated to make his much-awaited return to the tour at next week’s Qatar Open in Doha. Given that Federer has been out of action for more than a year, many have been wondering about the level of tennis that the Swiss star is likely to display in his comeback.

Some experts reckon Roger Federer might struggle to find his footing on the tour, but Andy Murray has no such qualms. The former World No. 1 believes that Federer would have put in the hard yards to ensure that he remains competitive even at the age of 39.

Having faced Roger Federer 25 times on tour (winning 11 of those fixtures), Andy Murray knows a thing or two about the Swiss' skills and resilience. While speaking with Metro, the Scot drew parallels between himself and Federer - which is understandable given that both players have had an unfortunate tryst with injuries lately.

Murray also predicted that the Swiss star will get back to top form soon enough, assuming his suffers no further health setbacks.

"I just want to get out and compete and just enjoy doing what I am doing. I imagine Roger would be the same," Andy Murray said. "I am sure he has been training hard and is excited to get back out there and compete. I am sure in time, providing that his body is good, that he will play top-level tennis again, because he is that good."

Roger Federer striking a backhand.

Andy Murray didn't rule out the possibility of Roger Federer slowing down a tad, but he asserted that the Swiss is skilled enough to get the better of a majority of the players on tour.

"Even if there is a slight drop-off physically for him, I would back his skill against most players, I am sure he will be fine," Murray added.

Roger Federer doesn’t need any advice: Andy Murray

The Match in Africa: Roger Federer's last recorded tennis match

Roger Federer’s injury struggles pale in comparison to those of Andy Murray's, but the Scot acknowledged that Federer did undergo a 'difficult time' during 2020. Murray expressed sympathy towards the Swiss in that regard, before adding that Federer is capable enough to find his way without any outside advice.

"I think obviously, he’s gone through, you know, a difficult time for the last year and had the second knee surgery and stuff," Murray said. "So yeah, [sympathy] from that aspect, but he doesn’t need any advice."