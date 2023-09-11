Novak Djokovic has dedicated his 2023 US Open triumph to his parents, Srdjan and Dijana, his wife, Jelena, and his entire team.

On Sunday, September 10, Djokovic took on Daniil Medvedev in the final of the New York Major at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Serbian battled the Russian, and some fatigue, to come through with a 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 win and clinch his third title at the tournament and an Open Era record 24th Grand Slam title.

Speaking at the trophy presentation after that match, Djokovic stated that he was living his childhood dream by competing at the highest level of the sport for so long.

“I don't know where to start. It obviously means the world to me. You know, I'm kind of repeating myself, but I have to have to say it every time that I'm really living my childhood dream to compete at the highest level in the sport that has given me and my family so much.”

The 36-year-old then dedicated his latest US Open win to his parents, his family, and his team. He recalled coming from difficult roots and thanked his parents for showing belief in him and his abilities and for allowing him to be the first person in their family to pursue the sport.

“Coming from a very difficult circumstances in adversities during 90s, couple of wars in our country and being able to push that through, especially for my parents, giving a lot of sacrifice to support me to play. Love you thank you so much. To support me to play the sport that is very expensive sport and at that time, at that time very expensive, not accessible, not affordable, but, you know, I fell in love with tennis,” he said.

“No one has played tennis in my family before so it was quite a choice, I must say. But incredible resilience, just belief from my parents, from all the people around me all these years, my wife, my kids, my team, everyone that is there. This is your trophy as much as it is mine. This is your success. I love you,” he added.

Novak Djokovic: “To make history is just something truly remarkable and special”

Novak Djokovic with the 2023 US Open trophy.

With his 24th Grand Slam title, Novak Djokovic has tied Margaret Court for the most singles Majors in tennis history. The Serbian, unlike Court, has won all 24 of his titles in the Open Era.

Djokovic has won three Slams this year (Australian Open, French Open, and US Open) and came tantalizing close to a fourth (Wimbledon). This is the fourth time in his career (after 2011, 2015, and 2021) that he has won three Majors in a season.

On Monday, September 11, the 36-year-old will go back to the top of the ATP rankings, a position that he has become familiar and comfortable with during his illustrious career.

Djokovic stated that winning a record 24th Slam was both remarkable and special to him. He recalled how he just wanted to win the Wimbledon title and be the best player in the world as a kid, and how his goals and ambitions have changed since he picked u the tennis racquet and turned pro.

“And to make the history of this sport is just something truly remarkable and special, obviously, in every possible way in every possible meaning of the world of the word special. Yeah, it's hard to describe the words. I had the childhood dream when I was seven or eight, I wanted to become the best player in the world and win Wimbledon trophy. That was the only thing I wanted,” he said.

“But then when I realized that, you know, obviously I started to dream new dreams and set new objectives, new goals. I never imagined that I would be here standing with you and talking about 24 Slams. I never thought that would be the reality. But, you know, last couple of years, I felt I have a chance, I have a shot at history and why not grab it if it's presented,” he added.

