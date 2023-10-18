"Incredible to think what Serena Williams, Simone Biles have overcome in their careers to reach the top" - Bristol City defender Satara Murray

Simone Biles and Serena Williams have proven to be trailblazers not only in and around gymnasiums and tennis courts, but sports at large — having paved the way for female athletes of color.

Bristol City defender Satara Murray, for one, was admittedly inspired by watching the two excel at the highest level of their respective sports.

Dubbing their achievements as 'incredible' in her latest interview with the club's official website, Murray said that both Biles and Williams showed a lot of resilience to overcome the odds stacked against them.

“When I see the likes of Serena Williams, Simone Biles and Crystal Dunn playing their sport at the absolute elite level," Satara Murray said. "It’s incredible to think about what each and every one of them have overcome in their careers to reach the top."

The 30-year-old said it is very easy to throw in the towel in the face of criticism, but these top performers find ways to come out on top time and again.

“It’s beyond admirable to see them come out on top time and time again because it’s so easy to throw in the towel in the face of criticism," Satara Murray said. "But they overcome adversity time and time again and still somehow manage to stay at the summit – it’s inhuman, and that’s the strength of black women."

"When you look at Serena Williams, it’s genuinely difficult to comprehend what she has achieved" - Satara Murray

Williams and daughter Olympia at the 2020 Women's ASB Classic.

Particularly impressed by Serena Williams' return to the sport after giving birth to her daughter Olympia, Satara Murray said it was difficult for her to comprehend how the American accomplished that.

The Bristol City star said Black women always 'made waves', adding that she was proud to have such strong examples to look up to.

“When you look at Serena Williams, it’s genuinely difficult to comprehend what she has achieved," Satara Murray said. "To be able to start a family, have a child, do your thing and then come back to tennis less than a year later to win a Grand Slam and remain on top – I love it! [sic]"

“Black women make waves," she continued. "That’s one thing for sure, and I love that I have such wonderful people to look up to both close and dear but also from afar.”

Serena Williams lifted the 2017 Australian Open trophy while she was pregnant with her daughter. She returned to sport less than a year after giving birth and reached four other Grand Slam finals after that.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas