Indian Wells 2022 today's results, scores, winners and recap: Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios make winning returns, Amanda Anisimova cruises to easy win

Day 4 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open saw the first round of action come to a close on the women's side. Half of the men's first-round matches were also played.

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, returning to the tournament for the first time since 2019, were both triumphant. However, they won their matches in contrasting fashion.

Amanda Anisimova, Jenson Brooksby and Sebastian Korda all won in straight sets, giving the home crowd a lot to cheer about.

Here are the major results from Day 4 of the 2022 Indian Wells Open:

Osaka stages comeback to oust Stephens

Sloane Stephens (L) and Naomi Osaka at the 2022 Indian Wells Open

The biggest match of the day was between Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens, as the Grand Slam winners went toe-to-toe in the first round. The former World No. 1 was on the backfoot for most of the contest, but raised her level when it mattered most to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Osaka, a former Indian Wells champion, made a return to the WTA 1000 event after a gap of three years. Her results this season haven't lived up to her lofty standards, but the fight she displayed today indicates that she's ready to make her way back to the top.

Kyrgios eases past Baez

Nick Kyrgios wasn't happy with the conditions in Indian Wells and complained a whole lot. But that didn't stop him from handing Sebastian Baez a 6-4, 6-0 beatdown.

The 26-year old won the doubles title at the Australian Open earlier this year and if he continues playing like he did on Thursday, he'll be a force to be reckoned with once again.

Anisimova has it easy against Navarro

Amanda Anisimova barely broke a sweat during her 6-2, 6-2 win over Emma Navarrao. She didn't face a single break point during the match. Navarro mostly competes on the ITF circuit, so a one-sided contest was expected.

Brooksby and Musetti lead Next Gen pack with wins

Jenson Brooksby and Lorenzo Musetti are two of the most highly rated youngsters on tour. Both played well today against tricky opponents, with Brooksby defeating Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 6-4 while Musetti won 6-3, 7-5 against Marcos Giron.

Fognini reaches career milestone with latest win

Fabio Fognini's 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Pablo Andujar helped him attain a historic milestone. He now has the most wins (392) under his belt by an Italian man in tennis history, surpassing Adriano Panatta's tally of 391. Compatriot Andreas Seppi is right on his heels with 386 victories.

Rogers overcomes Parrizas-Diaz in three-hour battle

Shelby Rogers looked down and out as she trailed 1-5 in the deciding set. But with some encouragement from the home crowd, she was able to raise her level at the opportune time. The American eventually ended up winning 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(3) in almost three hours.

Korda closes out Day 4 at Indian Wells with straight sets win over Kokkinakis

Sebastian Korda and Thanasi Kokkinakis faced off in the first round of a tournament for the second time this year. The result was the same, with the American defeating his opponent 6-3, 6-4.

Kokkinakis had a couple of break points as Korda served for the match, but the 21-year-old held his nerve to close out the proceedings.

Indian Wells Open 2022: Day 4 results at a glance

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2022 Indian Wells Open

Men's singles:

(Q) Tomas Machac d. Alexei Popyrin: 6-3, 7-5

Benjamin Bonzi d. Arthur Rinderknech: 6-3, 7-5

Jenson Brooksby d. Roberto Carballes Baena: 6-4, 6-4

Federico Coria d. (PR) Pablo Cuevas: 6-4, 7-6(5)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina d. (PR) Borna Coric: 6-7(5), 6-0, 7-5

Laslo Djere d. Kwon Soon-woo: 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

(Q) Christopher Eubanks d. Maxime Cressy: 5-7, 7-6(8), 6-4

Fabio Fognini d. Pablo Andujar: 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Filip Krajinovic d. Dusan Lajovic: 7-5, 4-6, 6-1

(WC) Nick Kyrgios d. Sebastian Baez: 6-4, 6-0

Mackenzie McDonald d. Marton Fucsovics: 7-6(11), 7-5

Lorenzo Musetti d. Marcos Giron: 6-3, 7-5

(WC) Jack Sock d. Juan Manuel Cerundolo: 6-1, 6-1

(Q) J.J. Wolf d. Hugo Gaston: 7-5, 6-4

Sebastian Korda d. (Q) Thanasi Kokkinakis: 6-3, 6-4

Pedro Martinez d. Joao Sousa: 6-4, 7-5

Women's singles:

Naomi Osaka d. Sloane Stephens: 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Amanda Anisimova d. (WC) Emma Navarro: 6-2, 6-2

Tereza Martincova d. (Q) Heather Watson: 6-2, 6-1

(Q) Kaja Juvan d. Oceane Dodin: 6-3, 6-3

Shelby Rogers d. Nuria Parrizas Diaz: 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(3)

(LL) Magdalena Frech d. Mayar Sherif: 6-2, 7-5

Kristina Kucova d. Elena-Gabriela Ruse: 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

Katerina Siniakova d. Irina-Camelia Begu: 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. Camila Osorio: 6-4, 5-0 (r)

Marta Kostyuk d. Maryna Zanevska: 6-7(5), 7-6(6), 7-5

(Q) Daria Saville d. Zhang Shuai: 6-3, 6-2

(LL) Astra Sharma d. Magda Linette: 6-4, 7-6(1)

Alison Van Uytvanck d. Dalma Galfi: 7-6(3), 6-4

Yulia Putintseva d. (Q) Ashlyn Krueger: 6-3, 6-2

Jasmine Paolini d. (Q) Katie Boulter: 6-3, 6-2

Marie Bouzkova d. Wang Qiang: 6-3, 7-6(5)

