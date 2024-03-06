Indian Wells 2024: Naomi Osaka vs Sara Errani preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Naomi Osaka vs (Q) Sara Errani

Date: Wednesday, March 6

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, U.S.

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $8,995,555

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Errani preview

Naomi Osaka practices ahead of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden - Getty Images

Naomi Osaka is slated to take on 2012 French Open runner-up Sara Errani in the first round of the 2024 BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday, March 6.

The former World No. 1 made her much-awaited return to the tour earlier this year in Brisbane after taking over a year off to prioritize her mental health and later focus on motherhood.

She won her first match back against Tamara Korpatsch but fell in round two to former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in a grueling three-setter 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Osaka crashed out of the Australian Open in the first round to Carolina Garcia 6-4, 7-6 (2). She suffered another first-round defeat at the Abu Dhabi Open, going down to Danielle Collins 7-5, 6-0.

She avenged her loss to Garcia in the first round of the Qatar Open. A win against Petra Martic in round two, and a walkover in round three, set up another rematch against Pliskova in the quarterfinals. Osaka, however, went down here in two in two closely contested tie-breakers 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5).

Sara Errani, meanwhile, has already kicked off her Indian Wells campaign. Playing in the qualifying rounds, she swept aside Aleksandra Krunic in the first round with a 7-5, 6-1 win, and Arina Rodionova 6-4, 6-0 in round two. She is currently 2-4 in the W/L department in 2024.

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Errani head-to-head

Naomi Osaka and Sara Errani have met once on tour at the 2016 Miami Open. Osaka won that encounter comfortably 6-1, 6-3.

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Errani odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Naomi Osaka Sara Errani

(Odds to be added once available)

Naomi Osaka vs Sara Errani prediction

Sara Errani at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz 2024 - Getty Images

Naomi Osaka heads into her first-round encounter against Sara Errani as the favorite, despite the latter being more match-fit.

Things are starting to look good for the 2018 Indian Wells champion who returned to the sport after a year-long hiatus. She looked jaded and rusty during her opening few matches but has slowly started coming into her own. Her quarterfinal run in Doha surely gave her a much-needed boost.

The veteran Errani, meanwhile, has continued to stay busy playing tennis. Having competed in over ten matches this season, her best result came at the Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, where she reached the quarterfinals.

Heading into her match with Osaka, Errani will have to make early inroads if she is to have any chance. She will rely on her guile and strong net play, and keep points short.

Osaka, meanwhile, will look to dictate the play from the back of the court with her powerful baseline game coupled with her elite serve.

Pick: Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline