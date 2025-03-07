Indian Wells 2025: Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 8, 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin preview

Daria Kasatkina received a first-round Bye at Indian Wells 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Former runner-up and 12th seed Daria Kasatakina will face local favorite Sofia Kenin in the second round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Saturday (March 8).

Trending

Kasatkina respectably started her 2025 season, reaching the quarterfinals at the Adelaide International and the Round of 16 at the Australian Open. Unfortunately, the Russian has since dropped three of her five tour-level outings, which has also caused her to exit the WTA top 10 rankings.

The World No. 12 will be eager for a good run in Indian Wells, where she finished runner-up to Naomi Osaka in 2018. The 27-year-old's opponent, Sofia Kenin, has slowly made her return to the top rungs of the WTA tour after having been ranked outside the women's top 250 two years ago.

The World No. 47 put in a commanding performance during her first-round match against Maddison Inglis, winning 6-2, 6-1 in just over an hour to reach the second round at the BNP Paribas Open. Although the American is far from being the same player who won the 2020 Australian Open and rose to a career-high singles ranking of 4, she has proven herself to be a formidable player over the last few years.

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Kenin leads Kasatkina by a margin of 3-2 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The 26-year-old defeated her younger rival en route to her runner-up finish at last year's Toray Pan Pacific Open in their most recent encounter.

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Daria Kasatkina -110 -1.5 (+185) Over 21.5 (-125) Sofia Kenin -118 +1.5 (-285) Under 21.5 (-115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Sofia Kenin is looking for a reversal of fortunes in 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Kasatkina is one of the most tactically astute players on the WTA Tour. While the Russian's groundstrokes are underpowered, she makes do by mixing up junk balls, lobs and drop shots with her game. She also has a dependable service game, meaning Kenin will likely have to be sharp on her return.

The former Major winner, meanwhile, has a very attacking game and likes taking the ball on the rise. She has equally balanced strokes from both wings with a flat trajectory, giving her opponents little time to get the ball back in play.

12th-seeded Kasatkina will have to be wary during cross-court rallies, considering how big of a ball her American opponent can hit. That said, the 2018 finalist's game is better suited to the relatively slow and high-bouncing hardcourts in Indian Wells, which gives her a slight edge in this sharp-edged match-up.

Pick: Kasatkina to win in three sets.

