Indian Wells 2025 Day 1: Men's singles predictions ft. Alexander Bublik vs Yosuke Watanuki, Nishesh Basavareddy vs Bu Yunchaokete

The main draw action at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters is ready to take off. Many former top-20 players headline the match card in the Californian desert on Day 1, including Alexander Bublik and resurgent Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut.

Local favorite Nishesh Basavareddy, who turned pro earlier this year, will also open his campaign at the Masters 1000 event. One of the most interesting matches on Wednesday (March 5) is Corentin Moutet's first-round showdown against Jordan Thompson.

So, without any further ado, here's how some of Day 1's best matches at the Indian Wells Masters could likely pan out:

#1 Alexander Bublik vs Yosuke Watanuki

Alexander Bublik hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Alexander Bublik is in need of a much-needed reversal of fortunes in Indian Wells this fortnight. The Kazakh, who was ranked at a career-high 17th in the world less than a year ago, has been in a rut in terms of his form. He has lost 18 of his last 25 tour-level outings, leading to a free-fall in the ATP rankings.

The World No. 82 has received a relatively easy first-round match though, as he takes on Japan's Yosuke Watanuki. The 26-year-old qualified for this year's ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Palm Springs in commanding fashion. However, he is inexperienced in tour-level matches, giving Bublik a considerable edge in their match-up in Indian Wells.

Pick: Bublik in straight sets.

#2 Nishesh Basavareddy vs Bu Yunchaokete

Nishesh Basavareddy hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

19-year-old Nishesh Basavareddy was under the tennis universe's radar until January this year. The American reached the semifinals at the ASB Classic in his first pro tournament appearance. He then took 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic to the distance in their first-round encounter in Melbourne before eventually succumbing in four sets.

Bu Yunchaokete is also a young upcoming player who first came to recognition at last year's China Open, where he beat Andrey Rublev and Lorenzo Musetti en route to a semifinal result. For what it's worth, the World No. 71 is relatively more experienced than the American wildcard Basavareddy. That said, the teenager will be buoyed by his home crowd in Indian Wells during their first-round match, meaning he will not go down without a fight.

Pick: Basavareddy in three sets.

#3 Roberto Bautista Agut vs Damir Dzumhur

Roberto Bautista Agut prepares to serve | Image Source: Getty

Roberto Bautista Agut has been on comeback trail since injuring his leg in a freak accident in 2023. The former World No. 9 won his first title in more than two years at the European Open last October. However, he has considerably slowed down this year, having dropped four of his five tour-level matches thus far.

Damir Dzumhur, meanwhile, was a top 50 mainstay for a couple of years in the late 2010s. The Bosnian has struggled with his form recently, leading to a tumble down the ATP rankings. However, that didn't deter him from qualifying for the Indian Wells Masters this week by beating quality opponents like Brandon Holt and Radu Albot. Needless to say, Bautista Agut will have to be on top of his game to get past the gutsy Dzumhur.

Pick: Bautista Agut in straight sets.

#4. Corentin Moutet vs Jordan Thompson

Corentin Moutet hits a backhand | Image Source: Getty

Corentin Moutet is finally turning his career around at 25 and has done well in that regard, winning six of his last 11 matches and getting back inside the men's top 100. The Frenchman is making his career's first main draw appearance at the Indian Wells Masters.

Jordan Thompson, on his part, is coming off a career-defining 2024 season that saw him win his maiden ATP Tour title in Los Cabos and break into the top 30 rankings. Unfortunately, the Aussie has lately been dealing with a calf injury that required surgery. Since he hasn't played many matches this year due to his physical niggles, Moutet is likely to book his place in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open as he is the fitter player of the two.

Pick: Moutet in straight sets.

