Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 1

Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells will get underway with some of the most well-known names in the sport. The ATP and WTA tours have converged at the same venue for the first time since the Australian Open. Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka is one of the leading names to headline the first day of the tournament.
Osaka's campaign at the Australian Open ended in a heartbreak as she was forced to retire in the middle of her third-round match due to an injury. The same injury also caused her to throw in the towel in the final of the ASB Classic prior to that. She took part in an exhibition match against Aryna Sabalenka a couple of days ago, and seems to be perfectly fine now.
Osaka, a former Indian Wells champion, will begin her quest for a second title against Camila Osorio. Petra Kvitova's return from maternity leave will continue with a first-round showdown against Varvara Gracheva. Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka will also take to the court on Wednesday, as will former Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie, along with Reilly Opelka, Kei Nishikori, and Caroline Garcia, among others.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open:
Schedule for Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025
Stadium 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Petra Kvitova vs Varvara Gracheva
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Bu Yunchaokete vs (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy
Followed by: Roman Safiullin vs (WC) Reilly Opelka
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Camila Osorio vs Naomi Osaka
Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs (Q) Yosuke Watanuki
Stadium 2
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs Kei Nishikori
Followed by: Peyton Stearns vs Magda Linette
Followed by: Victoria Azarenka vs (Q) Clervie Ngounoue
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Cameron Norrie vs Luca Nardi
Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Caroline Garcia vs (WC) Bernarda Pera
Followed by: Irina-Camelia Begu vs Ann Li
Followed by: Kamilla Rakhimova vs (WC) Caroline Dolehide
Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Corentin Moutet vs Jordan Thompson
Followed by: Zhang Zhizhen vs Kamil Majchrzak
The full schedule can be found here.
Indian Wells 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players live in action at Indian Wells:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time, except for Stadium 7, where matches will start at 12:00 p.m. A separate evening session will take place on Stadiums 1, 2, and 3, and will begin at 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:
