Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 1

Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025 at Indian Wells will get underway with some of the most well-known names in the sport. The ATP and WTA tours have converged at the same venue for the first time since the Australian Open. Four-time Major champion Naomi Osaka is one of the leading names to headline the first day of the tournament.

Osaka's campaign at the Australian Open ended in a heartbreak as she was forced to retire in the middle of her third-round match due to an injury. The same injury also caused her to throw in the towel in the final of the ASB Classic prior to that. She took part in an exhibition match against Aryna Sabalenka a couple of days ago, and seems to be perfectly fine now.

Osaka, a former Indian Wells champion, will begin her quest for a second title against Camila Osorio. Petra Kvitova's return from maternity leave will continue with a first-round showdown against Varvara Gracheva. Two-time Major champion Victoria Azarenka will also take to the court on Wednesday, as will former Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie, along with Reilly Opelka, Kei Nishikori, and Caroline Garcia, among others.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open:

Schedule for Day 1 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Petra Kvitova vs Varvara Gracheva

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: Bu Yunchaokete vs (WC) Nishesh Basavareddy

Followed by: Roman Safiullin vs (WC) Reilly Opelka

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Camila Osorio vs Naomi Osaka

Followed by: Alexander Bublik vs (Q) Yosuke Watanuki

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Jaume Munar vs Kei Nishikori

Followed by: Peyton Stearns vs Magda Linette

Followed by: Victoria Azarenka vs (Q) Clervie Ngounoue

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Cameron Norrie vs Luca Nardi

Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs Katie Volynets

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Caroline Garcia vs (WC) Bernarda Pera

Followed by: Irina-Camelia Begu vs Ann Li

Followed by: Kamilla Rakhimova vs (WC) Caroline Dolehide

Not before 6:00 p.m. local time: Corentin Moutet vs Jordan Thompson

Followed by: Zhang Zhizhen vs Kamil Majchrzak

The full schedule can be found here.

Indian Wells 2025: Where to Watch

Petra Kvitova at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players live in action at Indian Wells:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time, except for Stadium 7, where matches will start at 12:00 p.m. A separate evening session will take place on Stadiums 1, 2, and 3, and will begin at 6:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time (Day session, all courts except Stadium 7) Start Time (Day session, Stadium 7) Start Time (Evening session, Stadiums 1,2,3) USA, Canada March 5, 2025, 11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET March 5, 2025, 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET March 5, 2025, 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET UK March 5, 2025, 7:00 p.m. GMT March 5, 2025, 8:00 p.m. GMT March 6, 2025, 2:00 a.m. GMT India March 6, 2025, 12:30 a.m. IST March 6, 2025, 1:30 a.m. IST March 6, 2025, 7:30 a.m. IST

