Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 3, March 7

Day 3 at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open (March 7 ) will be action-packed as there are 37 singles matches scheduled across eight stadiums for both men's and women's singles.

The day will mostly consist of second-round matches with five first-round matches pending from Day 2 which were stopped due to rain. The seeded players will begin their campaigns at Indian Wells on Day 3.

On the men's side, top seed Alexander Zverev will begin his tournament by taking on Tallon Griekspoor while the women's draw will see second seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek begin her campaign against Caroline Garcia.

Other prominent seeds from the men's side will include Casper Ruud (fourth seed), Daniil Medvedev (fifth seed), Stefanos Tsitsipas (eighth seed) and Tommy Paul (10th seed). The women's draw will include Jessica Pegula (fourth seed), Elena Rybakina (seventh seed), Zheng Qinwen (eighth seed), and Mirra Andreeva (ninth seed) in action.

Schedule for Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Tallon Griekspoor

Not before 12:00 pm local time: Anna Kalinskaya vs Alycia Parks (to be finished from Day 2)

Not before 1:00 pm local time: (2) Iga Swiatek vs Caroline Garcia

Followed by: (4) Jessica Pegula vs Magda Linette

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (5) Daniil Medvedev vs Yuchaokete Bu

Not before 8:00 pm local time: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (7) Elena Rybakina vs Suzan Lamens

Not before 12:00 pm local time: Mariano Navone vs Learner Tien (to be finished from Day 2)

Followed by: (4) Casper Ruud vs Marcos Giron

Followed by: (8) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thiago Seyboth Wild

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (9) Mirra Andreeva vs Varvara Gracheva

Followed by: (16) Frances Tiafoe vs (Q) Damir Dzhumur

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (10) Tommy Paul vs Tristan Boyer

Not before 12:00 pm local time: Iva Jovic vs Julia Grabher (to be finished from Day 2)

Followed by: (28) Matteo Berrettini vs Christopher O'Connell

Followed by: (12) Holger Rune vs Corentin Moutet

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (23) Elina Svitolina vs Ashlyn Krueger

Followed by: (14) Danielle Collins vs (Q) Hailey Baptiste

Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch

In Picture: Iga Swiatek (Getty)

Tennis enthusiasts all around the world can watch the Day 3 action at the BNP Paribas Open on the following channels in their respective countries.

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2025: Match timings

Matches at all courts will begin from 11:00 am local time. The second matches from Courts 1 to 5 will involve the first-round fixtures from Day 2 which will not begin before midday. The evening session on Courts 1 and 2 will begin from 6:00 pm with the last match on Court 1 scheduled from 8:00 pm.

Country Start Time (All courts) Start Time for First Round matches (Court 1-5) Start Time for the evening session (Courts 1 and 2) Start Time for final match on Court 1 USA/Canada March 7, 11:00 am PT, 2:00 pm ET March 7, 12:00 pm PT, 3:00 pm ET March 7, 6:00 pm PT, 9:00 pm ET March 7, 8:00 pm PT, 11:00 pm ET UK March 7, 7:00 pm GMT March 7, 8:00 pm GMT March 8, 2:00 am GMT March 8, 4:00 am GMT India March 8, 12:30 am IST March 8, 1:30 am IST March 8, 7:30 am IST March 8, 9:30 am IST

