Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 4, March 8

Day 4 of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will feature 32 singles matches across both the men's and women's divisions, including appearances from several top seeds.
Two-time defending champion and second seed Carlos Alcaraz, and five-time champion, and sixth seed Novak Djokovic will be headlining the men's draw on March 8 (Saturday). In the women's draw, top seed Aryna Sabalenka is all set to begin her campaign in the Californian desert.
Some of the big home favorites such as Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Emma Navarro, Ben Shelton, and Madison Keys will also be playing. Meanwhile, Sofia Kenin, McCartney Kessler, Mackenzie McDonald, and Jenson Brooksby will be some of the unseeded Americans in action.
Schedule for Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025
Stadium 1
Starting at 11:00 am local time: (5) Madison Keys vs Anastasia Potapova
Not before 1:00 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Quentin Halys
Followed by: (6) Novak Djokovic vs (LL) Botic Van de Zandschulp
Not before 6:00 pm local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler
Not before 8:00 pm local time: (24) Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils
Stadium 2
Starting at 11:00 am local time: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Matteo Gigante
Not before 1:00 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima
Followed by: (17) Amanda Anisimova vs Belinda Bencic
Not before 6:00 pm local time: (11) Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone
Not before 8:00 pm local time: (10) Emma Navarro vs Sorana Cirstea
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 am local time: (29) Maria Sakkari vs Viktoriya Tomova
Not before 12:00 pm local time: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs Iva Jovic
Followed by: (12) Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin
Followed by: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges
Followed by: (9) Alex de Minaur vs David Goffin
Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch
Tennis fans worldwide can watch the action from Day 4 of the BNP Paribas Open on the following channels in their respective countries.
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Australia - beIN Sports
Canada - TSN
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Indian Wells 2025: Match timings
Matches on all courts will begin from 11:00 am local time. The second matches on Court 1 and 2 will not start before 1:00 pm. The evening session on Courts 1 and 2 starts from 6:00 pm with the last match on Courts 1 and 2 scheduled for 8:00 pm.
How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis