Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 4, March 8

Day 4 of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open will feature 32 singles matches across both the men's and women's divisions, including appearances from several top seeds.

Two-time defending champion and second seed Carlos Alcaraz, and five-time champion, and sixth seed Novak Djokovic will be headlining the men's draw on March 8 (Saturday). In the women's draw, top seed Aryna Sabalenka is all set to begin her campaign in the Californian desert.

Some of the big home favorites such as Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz, Emma Navarro, Ben Shelton, and Madison Keys will also be playing. Meanwhile, Sofia Kenin, McCartney Kessler, Mackenzie McDonald, and Jenson Brooksby will be some of the unseeded Americans in action.

Schedule for Day 3 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (5) Madison Keys vs Anastasia Potapova

Not before 1:00 pm local time: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Quentin Halys

Followed by: (6) Novak Djokovic vs (LL) Botic Van de Zandschulp

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs McCartney Kessler

Not before 8:00 pm local time: (24) Sebastian Korda vs Gael Monfils

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (3) Taylor Fritz vs (Q) Matteo Gigante

Not before 1:00 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs Moyuka Uchijima

Followed by: (17) Amanda Anisimova vs Belinda Bencic

Not before 6:00 pm local time: (11) Ben Shelton vs Mariano Navone

Not before 8:00 pm local time: (10) Emma Navarro vs Sorana Cirstea

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 am local time: (29) Maria Sakkari vs Viktoriya Tomova

Not before 12:00 pm local time: (6) Jasmine Paolini vs Iva Jovic

Followed by: (12) Daria Kasatkina vs Sofia Kenin

Followed by: (14) Grigor Dimitrov vs Nuno Borges

Followed by: (9) Alex de Minaur vs David Goffin

Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka (Getty)

Tennis fans worldwide can watch the action from Day 4 of the BNP Paribas Open on the following channels in their respective countries.

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Australia - beIN Sports

Canada - TSN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Indian Wells 2025: Match timings

Matches on all courts will begin from 11:00 am local time. The second matches on Court 1 and 2 will not start before 1:00 pm. The evening session on Courts 1 and 2 starts from 6:00 pm with the last match on Courts 1 and 2 scheduled for 8:00 pm.

Country Name Start Time (All courts) Start Time for the second match on Court 1 and 2 Start Time for the evening session on Court 1 and 2 Start Time for the last match on Court 1 and 2 USA/ Canada March 8, 11:00 am PT, 2:00 pm ET March 8, 1:00 pm PT, 4:00 pm ET March 8, 6:00 pm PT, 9:00 pm ET March 8, 8:00 pm PT, 11:00 pm ET UK March 8, 7:00 pm GMT March 8, 9:00 pm GMT March 9, 2:00 am GMT March 9, 4:00 am GMT India March 9, 12:30 am IST March 9, 2:30 am IST March 9, 7:30 am IST March 9, 9:30 am IST

