Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 6, March 10

The second week of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells promises to be a cracker with several top players in the mix. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz and home favorite Coco Gauff will continue their respective campaigns for silverware on Day 6 of the main draw action at the ATP 1000 event.
Sabalenka will be eager to go past the Round-of-16 stage in the Californian desert for the second time in six career appearances later this week when she takes on Italy's Lucia Bronzetti on Monday (March 10). The Belarusian notably finished runner-up at the Palm Springs event in 2023.
Alcaraz, meanwhile, picked up the 2023 and 2024 titles in Indian Wells and won his 14th consecutive match at the tournament on Saturday to reach the third round. The Spaniard will have his work cut out against the in-form 27th-seeded Denis Shapovalov, who reigned supreme at the Dallas Open earlier this year.
Gauff reached the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open last year, where she lost to former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari. The American will have revenge on her mind when she faces off against the Greek in a blockbuster third-round encounter.
There are several other matches on Day 6's lineup that have the potential to entertain fans, including Ben Shelton's first-ever meeting with Karen Khachanov, Madison Keys' outing against Elise Mertens and the showdown between Grigor Dimitrov and Gael Monfils. Let's take a look at how the matches will go down:
Schedule for Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025
Stadium 1
Starting at 11:00 am local time: [13] Jack Draper vs [PR] Jenson Brooksby
Not before 1:00 pm local time: [3] Coco Gauff vs [29] Maria Sakkari
Followed by: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Lucia Bronzetti
Not before 6:00 pm local time: [2] Carlos Alcaraz vs [27] Denis Shapovalov
Not before 8:00 pm local time: [6] Jasmine Paolini vs Jaqueline Cristian
Stadium 2
Starting at 11:00 am local time: [5] Madison Keys vs [28] Elise Mertens
Followed by: [3] Taylor Fritz vs [30] Alejandro Tabilo
Followed by: [11] Ben Shelton vs [22] Karen Khachanov
Not before 6:00 pm local time: [10] Emma Navarro vs [19] Donna Vekic
Not before 8:00 pm local time: 14] Grigor Dimitrov vs Gael Monfils
Stadium 3
Starting at 11:00 am local time: [25] Francisco Cerundolo vs [LL] Botic van de Zandschulp
Followed by: [9] Alex de Minaur vs [21] Hubert Hurkacz
Followed by: [32] Brandon Nakashima vs Matteo Arnaldi
Followed by: [1] Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend vs Beatriz Haddad Maia / Laura Siegermund
For more information about the schedule, check the order of play on the BNP Paribas Open's official website.
Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch
Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India, respectively, can catch the action on Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on the following websites and channels:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
India - Tennis Channel+
Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings
Matches on all courts will begin in the morning session at 11:00 am local time. The second match on Stadium 1 will not start before 1:00 pm. The evening session in Indian Wells begins from 6:00 pm onwards. The marquee doubles match on Stadium 3, meanwhile, will be the last match on the court, bringing the night session to an early end on the third biggest court in Indian Wells.