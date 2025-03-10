Indian Wells 2025 Schedule: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | BNP Paribas Open, Day 6, March 10

The second week of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells promises to be a cracker with several top players in the mix. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time champion Carlos Alcaraz and home favorite Coco Gauff will continue their respective campaigns for silverware on Day 6 of the main draw action at the ATP 1000 event.

Sabalenka will be eager to go past the Round-of-16 stage in the Californian desert for the second time in six career appearances later this week when she takes on Italy's Lucia Bronzetti on Monday (March 10). The Belarusian notably finished runner-up at the Palm Springs event in 2023.

Alcaraz, meanwhile, picked up the 2023 and 2024 titles in Indian Wells and won his 14th consecutive match at the tournament on Saturday to reach the third round. The Spaniard will have his work cut out against the in-form 27th-seeded Denis Shapovalov, who reigned supreme at the Dallas Open earlier this year.

Gauff reached the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open last year, where she lost to former World No. 3 Maria Sakkari. The American will have revenge on her mind when she faces off against the Greek in a blockbuster third-round encounter.

There are several other matches on Day 6's lineup that have the potential to entertain fans, including Ben Shelton's first-ever meeting with Karen Khachanov, Madison Keys' outing against Elise Mertens and the showdown between Grigor Dimitrov and Gael Monfils. Let's take a look at how the matches will go down:

Schedule for Day 6 of the BNP Paribas Open 2025

Stadium 1

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [13] Jack Draper vs [PR] Jenson Brooksby

Not before 1:00 pm local time: [3] Coco Gauff vs [29] Maria Sakkari

Followed by: [1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Lucia Bronzetti

Not before 6:00 pm local time: [2] Carlos Alcaraz vs [27] Denis Shapovalov

Not before 8:00 pm local time: [6] Jasmine Paolini vs Jaqueline Cristian

Stadium 2

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [5] Madison Keys vs [28] Elise Mertens

Followed by: [3] Taylor Fritz vs [30] Alejandro Tabilo

Followed by: [11] Ben Shelton vs [22] Karen Khachanov

Not before 6:00 pm local time: [10] Emma Navarro vs [19] Donna Vekic

Not before 8:00 pm local time: 14] Grigor Dimitrov vs Gael Monfils

Stadium 3

Starting at 11:00 am local time: [25] Francisco Cerundolo vs [LL] Botic van de Zandschulp

Followed by: [9] Alex de Minaur vs [21] Hubert Hurkacz

Followed by: [32] Brandon Nakashima vs Matteo Arnaldi

Followed by: [1] Katerina Siniakova / Taylor Townsend vs Beatriz Haddad Maia / Laura Siegermund

For more information about the schedule, check the order of play on the BNP Paribas Open's official website.

Indian Wells 2025: Where to watch

Tennis fans in the USA, UK, Canada and India, respectively, can catch the action on Day 5 of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on the following websites and channels:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

India - Tennis Channel+

Indian Wells 2025: Match Timings

Matches on all courts will begin in the morning session at 11:00 am local time. The second match on Stadium 1 will not start before 1:00 pm. The evening session in Indian Wells begins from 6:00 pm onwards. The marquee doubles match on Stadium 3, meanwhile, will be the last match on the court, bringing the night session to an early end on the third biggest court in Indian Wells.

Country Start Time (All Courts) Start Time for Second Match (Stadium 1) Start Time for Evening Session (Stadium 1 and Stadium 2) Start Time for Last Match (Stadium 1 and Stadium 2) USA & Canada March 10, 11:00 a.m. PDT, 2:00 p.m. ET March 10, 1:00 p.m. PDT, 4:00 p.m. ET March 10, 6:00 p.m. PDT, 9:00 p.m. ET March 10, 8:00 p.m. PDT, 11:00 p.m. ET UK March 10, 7:00 p.m. GMT March 10, 9:00 p.m. GMT March 11, 2:00 a.m. GMT March 11, 4:00 a.m. GMT India March 11, 12:30 a.m. IST March 11, 2:30 a.m. IST March 11, 7:30 a.m. IST March 11, 9:30 a.m. IST

