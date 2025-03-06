Indian Wells 2025: Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open 2025

Date: March 6, 2025

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, United States

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis Channel+

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka preview

Victoria Azarenka poses with the Indian Wells title in 2016 | Image Source: Getty

Eighth seed Zheng Qinwen will face two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in a blockbuster second-round clash at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open on Thursday, March 6.

Qinwen was in red-hot form toward the end of the 2024 season. The Chinese sensation finished as runner-up at the WTA Finals and the Wuhan Open. Meanwhile, she picked up her fifth career title at the Toray Pan Pacific Open. However, the 22-year-old has failed to replicate those results this year.

The World No. 9 has dropped three out of her four matches in 2025 thus far, including early exits at the 1000-level events in Doha and Dubai. She will be looking for a reversal in fortunes this fortnight at the Indian Wells, where she has yet to go past the second round in her two career appearances (2022, 2024).

Azarenka, meanwhile, has also failed to impress with her results this year, going by her 3-4 win/loss record in tour-level matches thus far. The former World No. 1 Belarusian, who fell outside the women's top 30 last month, dispatched local favorite Clervie Ngounoue by a tight scoreline of 6-4, 7-6(7) to reach the second round at the BNP Paribas Open.

The 35-year-old notably won the singles title at the tournament in 2012 and 2016. Coincidentally, the two-time Major winner's last tour-level final also came in Indian Wells four years ago, where she lost to Paula Badosa in a three-setter.

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka head-to-head

Azarenka leads Qinwen by a margin of 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. The Belarusian defeated the Chinese in both of their matches at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 and the 2024 Miami Open.

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Zheng Qinwen -235 -1.5 (+100) Over 20.5 (-140) Victoria Azarenka +180 +1.5 (-145) Under 20.5 (-105)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Zheng Qinwen vs Victoria Azarenka prediction

Zheng Qinwen hits a forehand at Dubai Tennis Championships | Image Source: Getty

Zheng Qinwen has one of the most power-packed games on the WTA Tour. Despite being 5-foot-10, the 22-year-old has a gliding style of play. The Chinese star has equally balanced groundstrokes from either wing. She also likes unloading on her running forehand by making use of her long levers and easy power.

Azarenka can also be the aggressor when the moment calls for it, with a world-class backhand in her arsenal. The Belarusian has enough weight and depth on her groundstrokes to overpower most of her peers. That said, the former World No. 1 has been struggling with low margins on her shots lately, which will give a slight advantage to her younger opponent during their second-round match in Indian Wells.

Pick: Qinwen to win in three sets.

