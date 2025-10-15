  • home icon
"Insane" - Amanda Anisimova, Bianca Andreescu, Eva Lys & others in awe of Marta Kostyuk's striking Vogue Ukraine photoshoot

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 15, 2025 06:18 GMT
2025 China Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty
"Insane" - Amanda Anisimova, Bianca Andreescu, Eva Lys & others in awe of Marta Kostyuk's striking Vogue Ukraine photoshoot - Source: Getty

Tennis star Marta Kostyuk was recently shot by Vogue Ukraine for their magazine's feature. The photoshoot included photos in which Kostyuk donned different fashionable tennis outfits. Kostyuk wore a white ensemble while appearing to play a backhand, a blue hoodie over a white top, and a blue bikini while sitting on a bench.

She also interviewed with Alyona Ponomarenko, where she talked about depression, trauma, skincare, and managing emotions. In collaboration with Vogue Ukraine, she dropped an Instagram post, revealing the details of the photoshoot and her reflection on the 2025 season. She said:

"To be honest, in my entire career I have never felt so fresh at the end of the season."
Several tennis stars were left in awe by Kostyuk's photoshoot. Katie Boulter reacted with fire emojis and reacted:

"Woah"

Bianca Andreescu added heart-eye emojis. Amanda Anisimova reacted with fire emojis and in another comment, she wrote:

"Insane!!!!"

Eva Lys also added fire emojis and wrote:

"OMG."
Behind Kostyuk's appearance was the work of several artists whom she credited in the caption of her post. This includes styler Victoria Filipova, designer Nataly Tiuleneva, video editor Marina Shulikina, makeup artists Sasha Vetrova and Yuliia Ostapchuk, and producers Marina Sandugei-Shyshkina and Oleg Patselya.

Earlier in September, the 23-year-old became the face of the dermacosmetic brand La Roche-Posay in Ukraine.

Marta Kostyuk did a special Olympic shoot for Vogue Ukraine in 2024

This was not the first time Marta Kostyuk was part of a photoshoot with Vogue Ukraine. The tennis star did one for the magazine's Olympic and Paralympic edition, in which she posed in a white tennis skirt, with her arms covering her topless body.

The photoshoot was captured by photographer Yan Wasiuchnik and included other athletes as well, including four-time Olympic medalist fencer Olha Kharlan, defending Greco-Roman wrestling gold medalist Zhan Beleniuk, and 2016 gymnastics all-around silver medalist Oleg Vernyaev, according to Tennis.com.

Marta shared the photoshoot through her Instagram post, where she expressed her honor in representing Ukraine through this collaboration. She wrote:

"@vogue_ukraine special edition for Olympic Games🤍 what an honour to represent 🇺🇦 #vogue #vogueukraine."

The photoshoot comes in the midst of her fine 2025 season. At the 2025 US Open, she reached the Round of 16 both in women's singles and doubles. She participated in the legendary women's tournament Billie Jean King Cup, for Team Ukraine, which reached the semifinal.

