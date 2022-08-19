"Insanity, they don't care anymore that it makes no sense" - Angry tennis fans react to Novak Djokovic's ongoing US Open controversy

Novak Djokovic is still waiting to hear some good news regarding his US Open participation, which will only be possible if he is allowed into the United States as an unvaccinated non-citizen. In the meantime, fans and analysts alike continue to make known their stance on the Serbian player's US Open saga.

Senior journalist Scott Morefield added to the chorus of those in support of Djokovic. Morefield took to Twitter criticizing the authorities for not letting the unvaccinated Serbian tennis star into the country, while many unvaccinated migrants continue to enter the country. He also highlighted the CDC's recent suggestion that there will be no difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

"Not letting Novak Djokovic - the world's greatest tennis player - in because he's unvaccinated even while unvaccinated migrants pour in and the CDC acknowledges no difference is the kind of performative, double-standard nonsense that lost the public trust in the first place," Scott Morefield said in a tweet.

His comments led to reactions aplenty from tennis fans, who expressed their views on his stance. Some were in agreement with the opinion that the rules do not justify not letting the Serbian superstar in anymore.

"Insanity. They don't care anymore that it makes no sense. Its about RULES for the sake of RULES. They need not have any intrinsic meaning," a fan wrote on Twitter.

As things stand, there is still no news on the possible relaxation of the vaccine mandate for travelers entering the US. The CDC's recent recommendations came as good news for unvaccinated people, but they apply only to American citizens and not unvaccinated non-Americans who wish to enter the country.

Here are a few more reactions to Morefield's tweet and Djokovic's ongoing US Open controversy:

ALL foreigners coming in to the United States have to be vaccinated.

"I see both sides of the argument" - Taylor Fritz on Novak Djokovic's US Open saga

2021 Australian Open: Day 5

Taylor Fritz recently shared his opinion on Novak Djokovic's participation in the US Open and the American No. 1 had a different take than most others. Fritz was in favor of both sides of the debate on the former World No. 1's participation.

While he does not support granting certain individuals an exemption to the rules, he believes that there is no harm in letting the Serbian into the country as the COVID guidelines are not quite strict anymore.

"I think on one side of it, like I think it's tough to make certain exceptions to the rules for certain people," Fritz said. "I don't know how I feel about that, but then, at the same time, it's like, I mean, we're not the most COVID-safe country in general with, you know, how we are doing things. So it does seem like, you know, what's the harm of letting the best player in the world come play the US Open?"

"It's conflicting, because I don't know how I feel about making special exceptions just for one person just because of who they are. So I see both sides of the argument, to be honest," he added.

Meanwhile, Djokovic has been training back home in the hope of getting to enter the US and play in the US Open as he chases his fourth title in New York and 22nd Grand Slam title. He recently attended a friendly basketball match between Slovenia and Serbia and even greeted NBA superstar Luka Doncic after the match.

