"Inspiring" - Iga Swiatek on Roger Federer's first photographs with Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray at 2022 Laver Cup

Just over 10 days ago, Iga Swiatek clinched her third Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open, where she won five out of her seven matches in straight sets. However, just like the rest of the tennis world, the Pole is thrilled about the forthcoming edition of the Laver Cup, especially due to the fact that it's going to be the last tournament in Roger Federer's 24-year-long illustrious career.

Swiatek recently took to social media to react to photographs of the Swiss legend meeting his teammates Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in London ahead of the grand tournament. In the two individual images, Federer can be seen shaking hands with Murray and hugging Djokovic on the court during a practice session.

21-year-old Swiatek could not resist the visuals and tagged the two members of the Big 3, while writing:

"Inspiring."

Rafael Nadal is expected to join the team in London soon as the three-day event kicks off on September 23 at the O2 Arena. Since the Laver Cup's inception in 2017, this is the first and last time that the Big 4 will play together for Team Europe, coached by Swedish legend Bjorn Borg. The other two players on the team are Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud.

They will be up against John McEnroe's Team World, with the likes of Diego Schwartzman, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Frances Tiafoe, and Alex de Minaur. In four editions so far, Team Europe holds a 4-0 lead over their opponents.

"Iga Swiatek will stay No. 1 in the world at the end of next year" - Mats Wilander

Iga Swiatek during the 2022 US Open final

Seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander is in awe of what Iga Swiatek has achieved this year. The Pole has won seven singles titles in 2022 so far, including the French Open and US Open. In addition, she won 37 matches on the trot to break Venus Williams' record of 35 consecutive wins since the turn of the millenuim.

Speaking on the Kick Serve Radio.com podcast, Wilander predicted that Swiatek would remain at the top for the next year as well since he believed no other player was ready to challenge her. He also backed her to add at least two more Majors to her cabinet next season.

"I think that Iga – I’m going to be the one to make the first prediction. I think that Iga Swiatek will easily stay the number one in the world at the end of next year. I think she’ll pick up another two Slams, and I don’t see any woman even close to her," Wilander said.

