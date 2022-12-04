"Instagram vs. reality" – Caroline Wozniacki shares adorable pictures of her son and daughter

Former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki recently took to social media to provide her fans with a glimpse of her life as a mother of two adorable little children.

The 2018 Australian Open champion gave birth to her second child, a boy, in the month of October. She announced his birth through a social media post that also involved her firstborn, Olivia, a girl who was born last June.

"Family of 4, James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister," Wozniacki captioned her post.

Wozniacki posted pictures of her children and said how her children behave differently for "Instagram" than they do in real life. She followed up with a goofy "behind the scenes" picture of her children where Olivia was seen crying.

"Instagram vs. reality," Caroline Wozniacki captioned her post.

Caroline Wozniacki married former NBA champion David Lee in 2019. Her son James' birth was met with loads of congratulatory messages from current tour players, including Donna Vekic, Madison Keys, compatriot teenage ATP star Holger Rune, as well as her fellow WTA moms Ana Ivanovic, Elena Vesnina, and Johanna Konta.

A few days before the birth of James, Wozniacki expressed her excitement at the expected arrival of her second child. She posted a selfie with the words "Counting down" and an hourglass emoji.

Caroline Wozniacki actively posts about her children

The former World No.1 has been a doting mother since the birth of Olivia last year. The Danish tennis professional has always provided a peek into her adorable family, especially her son and daughter.

The Dane earlier shared photos of her family rooting for Denmark during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Football is Caroline Wozniacki's favorite sport, and she frequently shares this sentiment on social media. She shared a cute picture of her daughter Olivia on her Instagram story following Denmark's FIFA World Cup match versus Tunisia, saying that Olivia wanted to play football after watching the game.

"After watching our team play today, Olivia wanted to go out and play herself," Wozniacki wrote.

The Danish tennis player had previously shared a picture of her adorable child on Instagram while watching English football club Liverpool play their Premier League match against Southampton.

"Teaching James about Liverpool FC early," Caroline Wozniacki captioned her story.

