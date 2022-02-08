"Instead of the Big-4, it's likely to have been the Big-5" - Prakash Amritraj on what tennis would have looked like with a healthy Juan Martin Del Potro

Tennis commentator Prakash Amritraj reckons had Juan Martin Del Potro remained free of injuries, he would have reached the same heights as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. In this hypothetical scenario, Amritraj foresaw tennis being dominated by a Big 5 instead of the Big 4 that dominated the sport beginning in the late 2000's.

Del Potro hinted at his retirement in an emotional press conference last week. The 33-year-old stated that he was considering hanging up his racquet at the end of the Argentina Open because of his latest bout of injuries.

The Argentinian's career has been afflicted with constant injuries, and it is widely believed that he could have gone on to become a world beater if not for them. Speaking on Tennis Channel, Prakash Amritraj echoed the same sentiment, referring to Juan Martin Del Potro as the "giant 'what if?'" story of tennis.

"[Juan Martin Del Potro's impending retirement] has got us all thinking about his entire career and reflecting over all of it. The giant 'What if?' of Juan Martin. Instead of the Big-4, it's likely to have been the Big-5," Amritraj said.

Amritraj recalled the former World No. 3's run at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he finished as the runner-up (losing to Andy Murray in the final) despite having missed nine of the 10 Grand Slams prior to the tournament.

The Argentinian qualified for the tournament because of his protected ranking and faced top seed Novak Djokovic in the first round. With the odds stacked firmly against him, he crushed the Serb 7-6(4), 7-6(2).

Del Potro celebrated his biggest win in years with a reverent spiritual gesture in front of thousands of cheering fans -- a moment that stood out to Amritraj as unforgettable and beautiful.

"A memory that really stands out for me is his finals run in the Rio [Olympics] when he won the silver medal. He had a beautiful match taking out Novak Djokovic in the first round, and then kind of looked up at the stars and put the sign of the cross on himself," Amritraj said. "It was a beautiful moment, and something that I will never forget."

"Juan Martin Del Potro's heart is almost as big as his forehand, and that is the hardest running forehand I have ever seen" - Paul Annacone

Paul Annacone regarded Juan Martin Del Potro's forehand as the best tennis has ever seen

Prakash Amritraj's co-host, Paul Annacone, expressed his admiration for Juan Martin Del Potro along similar lines in the same interview. Annacone noted that after the Argentinian defeated Roger Federer in the final to win the 2009 US Open, the tennis world expected him to be the next big thing in tennis.

The former World No. 12 blamed Del Potro's injuries for robbing the world of a player who could have won multiple Majors and added that his heart "broke a little" for the 33-year-old.

"If there is one person and one athlete in particular our hearts have to break a little bit for, it's Juan Martin Del Potro. Beating Roger Federer in the final of the 2009 US Open, we all thought it was the beginning of a spectacular multi-Major-holding career," Annacone said. "He's just had so much bad luck with injuries."

Having coached the great Pete Sampras for seven years, Annacone declared that Del Potro had a better forehand than even the 14-time Grand Slam champion. Furthermore, the American bestowed the greatest possible honor on the 2009 US Open winner by adding that he had a heart just as big as his forehand.

"I got to spend a little bit of time with him back in Washington DC and got to know him and his team a bit. [He is] one of the most humble, likable people you'll ever meet," Annacone said. "The biggest heart on the planet. His heart is almost as big as his forehand, and that's the hardest running forehand I have ever seen. Let's hope that his chapter is a good one."

