Tennis fans in disbelief as Juan Martin Del Potro hints at retirement

Tennis fans could not believe their ears as Juan Martin Del Potro hinted at retirement before his comeback
Tennis fans could not believe their ears as Juan Martin Del Potro hinted at retirement before his comeback
Modified Feb 06, 2022 11:44 AM IST
Juan Martin Del Potro surprised the tennis world by hinting at his retirement at an emotion-charged press conference on Saturday. The Argentinian revealed that his return to action almost three years after a knee injury at the upcoming Argentina Open was more like a "farewell" than a comeback.

"I know that people are expecting me to return to tennis, but this may be more of a farewell than a return. I have strength to go forward but my knee is becoming a nightmare," Del Potro said. "I never imagined retiring from tennis without having the chance to say goodbye and I can't imagine a better tournament than Buenos Aires to do it."

The news came as a shock to tennis fans on Twitter, who were still rejoicing his participation in the tournament. Upon receiving news that one of the most likable players on the ATP tour could possibly hang up his racket at the end of the week, users flooded the micro-blogging site with tribute messages.

"Del Potro was a warrior on court and a teddy bear off court. A gentleman. A true nice guy. So many nice memories of him… He’d never cross you without a hello, a smile or a wink. He’d always make an effort to answer every question. Now go enjoy your life, champ! Be done with rehab!" one user tweeted.
As Juan Martin Del Potro prepares to play his first tournament in almost 3 years, he says the next two weeks may be the last of his career.A true gentle giant of the game who has suffered unbelievably for the sport he loves, Del Potro will always be one of our heroes. ❤💪🇦🇷 twitter.com/ESPNtenis/stat…
"My partner - who is very much only vaguely interested in tennis - said the other day that Del Potro looks like the kind of dude you'd happily trust to look after your kids for awhile," another user wrote on Twitter. "Honestly, I think that fairly accurately summarises the Del Potro vibes."
Juan Martín del Potro, one of a kind. Very unfortunate that things had to end this way. One of the best players I've ever seen with one of the scariest forehands in the history of the game. Farewell legend, you will always be famous🖤 https://t.co/IUgeVHD6Aa

Fans of the 2009 US Open winner could not stop wondering what he could have achieved in a hypothetical scenario where he was not constantly hampered by injuries. Juan Martin Del Potro has reportedly undergone eight surgeries over his career, and Twitter users were all but certain that he would have become an all-time great had it not been for these injuries.

"Juan Martin del Potro has had surgeries during his career. Still he has won more ATP titles (22) than Berdych, Davydenko, Kuerten, Moya, Enqvist, Rios, Corretja, Ferrero, Rosset, Safin and Hass. Imagine what he could have done without those injuries!" one user tweeted.
Delpo's health struggles are so obviously the worst thing to happen to men's tennis in the 2010s.Infectious game, massive heart. 💙
"Despite much of his career being snatched away from him by bad luck and injuries, I’ll always remember Delpo’s peaks. And man they were in the f***ing clouds, no matter who he was playing, another user tweeted. Tennis gets poorer when he leaves the court this week."
Nadal's injury luck has been tough throughout his career, but Del Potro's has been worse.Eight surgeries? Or is it nine?I hope the crowds this week give him some love.

One user shared a video from the 2016 US Open final where Del Potro squared off against Stan Wawrinka. The clip showcased the American crowd cheering on the Argentinian as Wawrinka prepared to serve for the championship.

An emotional Del Potro could not help but acknowledge the spectators for the heartwarming reception, making for an incredible moment that served to show the "human" side of tennis.

"In the era of extraterrestrials like the Big Three, Juan Martin del Potro showed us what it is like to be human," the user wrote. "Gracias, Delpo. Gracias."
This is one of my fave memories of watching him and it still brings tears to my eyes twitter.com/ymanna3/status…

Some tennis fans hoped Juan Martin Del Potro could "pull an Andy Murray"

Some fans were hoping Juan Martin Del Potro could draw inspiration from Andy Murray's journey

Social media was not without its share of optimistic fans, who hoped that Juan Martin Del Potro could "pull an Andy Murray". Like the Argentinian, Murray announced his retirement in 2019 owing to a hip injury.

However, the former World No. 1 returned to action later that year after opting to have hip-replacement surgery. Users on Twitter took inspiration from that, trusting Del Potro to do the same in the future -- even if it was only a pipe dream.

"Imagine if Del Potro pulls an Andy Murray Australian Open 2019. There is a retirement video tribute from all the fellow players on court in Buenos Aires," one user tweeted. "He gets one last “Resurfacing” knee operation and then comes back on the tour 6 months later with limitations. One can dream."
Man I'm going to miss Delpotro so much! Loved watching him play all these years competing toe to toe with the best competitors in tennis history. It's extremely sad how this wonderful being's career was halted by injuries. One can dream about a Murray like comeback but it is ...

"Maybe it will be more of a farewell than a return"Juan Martin del Potro with the statement none of us wanted to hear, but let's not jump to conclusions — we all remember that press conference from Andy Murray in Melbourne a few years ago.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya
