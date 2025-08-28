"Insufferable";"Please quit your job" - Fans complain about US Open commentary in Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff matches with Mary Carillo

Mary Carillo, analyst for Tennis on NBC, is one of the commentators at the 2025 US Open. The former professional tennis player, who is also a reporter for NBC Olympic broadcasts, has garnered criticism from tennis enthusiasts for her commentary on the US Open in Novak Djokovic's and Coco Gauff's matches.

Carillo played professional tennis from 1977 to 1980 and achieved the highest rank of 33 in the women's singles category. Throughout her career, she never won a singles title but clinched the 1977 French Open mixed doubles title with John McEnroe, a former notable player and winner of 77 singles and doubles titles. She retired from tennis in 1980 due to consistent knee pain and commenced her prestigious career in television.

The twice-named Broadcaster of the Year by the Women's Tennis Association, Mary Carillo, has received disapproval from fans for her commentary at the 2025 US Open. Through their X posts, fans expressed their reproval for Carillo's commentary, as one of them shared their irritation and wrote:

"Please, please @usopen or whoever chose her…Mary Carillo is insufferable. I know she is rooting for Coco, but she could have been more neutral as a commentator. #usopen"

Another fan added:

"Mary Carillo commentating on Reilly Opelkas match and essentially praying on the downfall of American tennis is diabolical. Please quit your job! @espn"

Another tennis enthusiast jokingly added:

"It's sorta hilarious to hear Lindsay Davenport and Laura Robson reach the end of their rope with Mary Carillo."

While highlighting their exhaustion, one fan mentioned:

"Mary Carillo gonna be here all two weeks ?"

Some of the other fan reactions to Carillo's 2025 US Open commentary are as follows:

"@kimdfwu_ Mary Carillo has always disliked Nole. Most hateful commentator out there," added another.

"Mary Carillo, John McEnroe, and Chris Evert are prolific haters, extremely skilled at making one of the most fun sports in the world sound absolutely miserable," wrote another.

"Mary Carillo and Jim Courier are absolute shit commentators. Two absolute shills," the next one wrote.

Mary Carillo has won multiple awards throughout her television career, including the Dick Schaap Award for Outstanding Journalism, the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Eugene L. Scott Award, and was inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff advance in 2025 US Open campaign

The legendary Serbian player, Novak Djokovic, was seen in action at the US Open. He defeated Learner Tien in the first round and got the better of Zachary Svajda in the second round.

The winner of 100 ATP singles titles will now lock horns with the former World No. 8, British player, Cameron Norrie, in his third round. On the other hand, Coco Gauff has defeated Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of her 2025 US Open run.

For her second match, Gauff will lock horns with former World No. 17 player Donna Vekic.

