Novak Djokovic sends bold challenge to Serena Williams at US Open after American's 'wonderful' appearance at Maria Sharapova's HoF induction

Novak Djokovic has recently shared his thoughts on Serena Williams, who delivered Maria Sharapova's Hall of Fame induction speech. The legendary Serbian player, who is currently in action at the 2025 US Open, further reflected his views on Sharapova's legacy and playfully challenged Williams to return to tennis next year.

Ad

Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest women's tennis players of all time. She has amassed numerous accolades throughout her prestigious career, including 73 WTA Tour singles titles, of which 23 are major titles. Apart from these, she has also won four Olympic gold medals and 22 doubles titles. She recently gave a career tribute speech to Russian player Maria Sharapova for her induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Ad

Trending

During his recent post-match conference at the US Open, the winner of 100 ATP Tour singles titles shared his admirable thoughts on Sharapova's legacy on and off the court and challenged Serena Williams to return to the court next year in a joyful manner.

"It was great. It was a wonderful moment, and I think Maria (Sharapova) deserves it. Obviously, an incredible champion and an icon off the court as well with her brand and everything she has built over the years." He shared (6:18 onwards)

Ad

He continued,

"And of course, seeing Serena in any shape or form around tennis is great. We miss her, and she still hasn't officially retired. I invite her, I challenge her because she's such a great competitor. So when somebody challenges her, she never refuses. So I challenge Serena to come back on the tour next year."

Ad

Ad

At the US Open tournament, Novak Djokovic defeated Learner Tien in the first round. For his second round, he will lock horns with former World No. 102, American player Zachary Svajda.

Serena Williams reflects on her deep connection to Russian tennis icon Maria Sharapova during her Hall of Fame speech

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at the International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2025 - Source: Getty

During her heartfelt speech for Maria Sharapova's Hall of Fame induction, Serena Williams expressed her profound appreciation and how their rivalry has turned into a familial bond.

Ad

"If I didn't know her better, I think she could've been my sister. The yin to my yang. The calm to my storm. So, don't be surprised when I'm calling her with all the dramas in my life, because that's what sisters do. What grew from respect has turned to friendship." She mentioned via People Magazine

Williams and Sharapova shared an intense rivalry for many years, with the former winning 20 of their 22 matches, as per WTA's official site. Sharapova won 36 WTA Tour singles titles, out of which five were major titles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More