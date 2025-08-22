PICTURES: Serena Williams, Taylor Fritz & girlfriend Morgan Riddle, Ben Shelton, Aryna Sabalenka & others turn up the glamor at US Open party

Tennis legend, Serena Williams, along with top-notch players including Aryna Sabalenka, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz and his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, among others, recently attended the 2025 US Open party. The welcome party was held in New York City in collaboration with David Grutman and DraftKings.The prestigious US Open tournament is set to take place from Sunday, August 24, to Sunday, September 7, at Flushing Meadows in New York. At the welcome party, former World No. 1, Serena Williams, donned a white halter top and a long flowing skirt of the same colour, completing the look with black heels. Williams, who is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, won six titles at the US Open.Apart from Williams, the current World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, and Morgan Riddle wore an all-black outfit, and Taylor Fritz was seen in a black t-shirt and light-colored trousers. Ben Shelton was dressed in a light beige shirt with matching trousers.Through his recent Instagram post, David Grutman, who owns multiple Miami-based restaurants and nightclubs, shared pictures of the US Open party. He wrote,&quot;Welcome Party NYC @draftkings&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlong with these stars, Argentine tennis icon Juan Martín del Potro, Nick Kyrgios, entrepreneur Rich Kleiman, Holger Rune, Eugenie Bouchard, and Francisco Cerundolo were also seen in the pictures.Before the start of the US Open, the mixed doubles championships tournament was also held over two days. This year's revamped championship format featured elite players competing for the prize of $1 million.The Italian duo of Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their title after beating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the final round.Serena Williams reflects on her weight loss journey with GLP-1 medicationsSerena Williams at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot;—Inside - Inside - Source: GettyDuring her recent exclusive interview with People on August 21, 2025, Serena Williams shared her weight loss journey with GLP-1 medications. They are a product of the telehealth company Ro, which helps in weight loss and reduces the risk of kidney and heart diseases, among other things.&quot;I feel great. I feel really good and healthy. I feel light physically and light mentally. I did a lot of research on it. I was like, 'is this a shortcut? What are the benefits? What are not the benefits?' I really wanted to dive into it before I just did it. I lost over 31 pounds using my GLP-1 and I was really excited about that weight loss. I feel like I have a lot of energy and it's great. I just feel pretty good about it&quot;Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, is an investor and a board member in the American firm, which was founded in 2017.