"Is this a joke?", "Absolutely dreadful" - Fans downplay Novak Djokovic hype by ridiculing Serb's Shanghai Masters QF opponent's 'clownery'

Novak Djokovic reached a record 80th ATP Masters 1000 semifinal after registering a 6-3, 7-5 win over Zizou Bergs in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Shanghai Masters. A particular point during the match, which the Serb won after putting in quite the hustle, became a talking point among fans in the aftermath of the result. Most fans though, downplayed Djokovic's efforts as they ridiculed Bergs for getting a specific shot repeatedly wrong.The Serb locked horns with the Belgian on Thursday, October 9, and as a point was being played out on the latter's serve, the four-time Shanghai champion lobbed the ball high up into the air to return a powerful forehand struck by his opponent. Bergs, in response, hit an overhead smash on the volley, but it lacked power, and the former No. 1 kept the ball in play with another lob.Once again, the Belgian went for an overhead volleyed smash and made a rather weak connection. The Serb lobbed once more and this bizarre sequence of play repeated twice more before Bergs ultimately fired a crosscourt forehand wide. The Shanghai crowd roared loud in support of Novak Djokovic and the 24-time Major winner, in characteristic fashion, soaked in the applause.Many fans on X (formerly Twitter) though, were of the opinion that the Serb winning the point had more to do with his No. 44-ranked Belgian opponent's inability to generate a winner from all the opportunities he got courtesy of the repeated lobs.&quot;Is this a joke? Are we being serious with those smash (sic)?,&quot; one fan asked.&quot;Some absolutely dreadful smashes straight back at him. Should have let it bounce about 3 times,&quot; commented another.&quot;This is more of Bergs showing his clownery btw 🤡 had so many chances,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;Very amateurish play by the opponent. Why not just let the ball bounce and pick a winner Nothin spectacular in Djokovic play and just return poorly hit balls,&quot; opined one.&quot;Great by Novak, scrambling to stay in the point &amp; get the error. But terrible by Bergs: 4 overheads back down the middle. Nice job w the swing volley mid-point to set up another overhead, then hits the smash like he's in practice feeding it back. None angled off, sliced away,&quot; another added.&quot;Good hustle by Djokovic, but this point is the definition of incompetence by Bergs. Every ball Djokovic returned into play was not even deep into the court, and every ball back was a chance for Bergs to hit a winner, yet he couldn't,&quot; weighed in yet another fan.Novak Djokovic to face Shanghai Masters 2025's surprise package in SFNovak Djokovic (Source: Getty)The Serb, seeded fourth at this year's Shanghai Masters, is now set to clash in the semis against Valentin Vacherot, the World No. 204 from Monaco who has emerged as a surprise contender for the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt title.Vacherot was initially an alternate at the tournament, and with a bit of luck, he got to play the qualifiers, where he won all his matches to reach the main draw. So far, the man from Monaco, whose French cousin Arthur Rinderknech has also made a deep run at the event, has come out on top against Laslo Djere, Alexander Bublik, Tomas Machac (walkover), Tallon Griekspoor and Holger Rune in the main draw.Meanwhile, Djokovic himself has struggled in multiple matches in Shanghai, mostly because of the brutally hot and humid playing conditions in the Chinese city. The quarterfinal victory against Bergs marked only his second straight-set win at the tournament since his second-round triumph over Marin Cilic. In both the third and fourth rounds, the Serb survived scares against Yannick Hanfmann and Jaume Munar respectively.