"Is my mind playing tricks on me?" - Tennis fans' hearts melt as Roger Federer gets water for Novak Djokovic at 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer's 24-year-long extraordinary career came to an end on Day 1 of the 2022 Laver Cup, when he teamed up with Rafael Nadal for his last dance. Although the legendary pair lost a close match against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, it was a night that Federer will never forget as he shed happy tears for having enjoyed a magnificent career.

As expected, the Swiss legend continued to stay with the team for the remaining two days and support them in any way possible. One such example was seen on Day 2 during the singles match between Novak Djokovic and Tiafoe, which the former won 6-1, 6-3. As the Serb returned to his bench during one of the breaks, Federer asked him if he needed water and went on to grab two bottles for his teammate.

Fans were overwhelmed by the act, tagging him as "the most humble and gracious" and praising the Laver Cup for bringing together the biggest of enemies in one team.

"This is just too brilliant for words. Roger getting water for Novak. My mind is playing tricks on me? Nah, it’s the upside of the #LaverCup," a fan tweeted.

"Humility at its best... ready to help in whatever capacity for his team! An act of kindness .... truly inspirational and doing this to one of his greatest rivals," a user wrote.

Jojo Anida @jdanida19 @LaverCup @rogerfederer @DjokerNole Humility at its best... ready to help in whatever capacity for his team! An act of kindness .... truly inspirational and doing this to one of his greatest rival!!! @LaverCup @rogerfederer @DjokerNole Humility at its best... ready to help in whatever capacity for his team! An act of kindness .... truly inspirational and doing this to one of his greatest rival!!!

"That's what real leaders do. Lead by example whether playing, coaching, motivating and yes, providing water for mates. Love it," another tweet read.

Miko @MikoAmghp @LaverCup @rogerfederer @DjokerNole That's what real leaders do. Lead by example whether playing, coaching, motivating and yes, providing water for mates. Love it! @LaverCup @rogerfederer @DjokerNole That's what real leaders do. Lead by example whether playing, coaching, motivating and yes, providing water for mates. Love it!

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Warren @Warren64145302 @LaverCup @rogerfederer @DjokerNole What a legend. He keeps on showing who he truly is every day. @LaverCup @rogerfederer @DjokerNole What a legend. He keeps on showing who he truly is every day.

RobinZ @Robin_Z_Builder @LaverCup @rogerfederer @DjokerNole He was actually checking to see if there was water before Novak asked for it...just AMAZING @LaverCup @rogerfederer @DjokerNole He was actually checking to see if there was water before Novak asked for it...just AMAZING 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️

What Would Novak Do? @NoleFam84 @TennisPuneet This year's Laver Cup has been revealing. I just don't have the words to explain how differently I see things now. @TennisPuneet This year's Laver Cup has been revealing. I just don't have the words to explain how differently I see things now.

"When Roger Federer leaves, an important part of my life is leaving too" - Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer (L) and Rafael Nadal after their match ended

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have set a special example in the world of sports that your biggest rival can be your closest friend. The duo have shared numerous tense moments on the court, trying to keep each other away from big titles, but they also have countless heart-touching moments off the court as they have been really good friends.

For the reasons mentioned above, and more, it was not surprising to see Nadal cry his heart out when Federer's career came to an end on Friday night. In an interview after the match, the Spaniard mentioned how important the Swiss player was in his career.

"For me, it has been a huge honor to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years of sharing a lot of things together," Nadal said.

"When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too because all the moments he has been next or in front of me in important moments of my life. So it has been emotional to see the family, see all the people. Yeah, difficult to describe. But, yeah, amazing moment," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far