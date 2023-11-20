Is Novak Djokovic competing at the 2023 Davis Cup? Everything to know about his participation in the team event

Novak Djokovic capped off a wonderful season with a record seventh title at the 2023 ATP Finals on Sunday. But he won't be able to enjoy the victory for too long as he's got one last tournament to focus on - the Davis Cup.

The World No. 1 will represent his country in the Davis Cup finals which will take place from November 21-26 in Malaga, Spain. Serbia qualified for the knockout rounds after coming through the group stage in September.

They defeated Spain and South Korea in the round-robin stage, but lost to the Czech Republic. Nevertheless, they advanced past this stage by virtue of finishing second in their group.

Djokovic played just a lone match during this period, which was the singles tie against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and won in straight sets. The Serbs will now take on Great Britain in the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 23.

The 24-time Major champion is joined by Laslo Djere, Dusan Lajovic, Miomir Kecmanovic and Hamad Medjedovic in representing the Serbian team. The British squad consists of Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski and Liam Broady.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray was also a part of the British team, but recently sustained in injury during a practice session. The unfortunate timing of the injury ruled him out of the Davis Cup finals.

As for the Serb, it's no secret that he likes to give it all when it comes to his country. Following his triumph at the ATP Finals, a Davis Cup title would certainly be the cherry on top for him.

Novak Djokovic has won the Davis Cup just once so far

The Serbian team celebrates winning the 2010 Davis Cup.

Novak Djokovic has always played for Serbia in the Davis Cup whenever it was possible for him to do so. He was quite instrumental in the nation's first and so far only, triumph back in 2010.

The Serbs faced team France for the 2010 Davis Cup title. Gael Monfils won the first singles rubber, but Djokovic claimed the next one to level the proceedings. The French took the lead once again by securing the doubles tie.

Prior to the change in the Davis Cup format, there were five rubbers compared to just three in its current avatar. So Djokovic was brought in once again to play another singles match, which he won to keep the Serbs in contention.

It then came down to Viktor Troicki, who won the decisive singles match against Michael Llodra to help the Serbs emerge as the winners. They also finished as the runner-ups in 2013, with a semifinal showing in 2017 and 2021 being their best result in recent years.

