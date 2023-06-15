"Is Paula Badosa handling Twitter while he is playing" - Tennis fans amused by Stefanos Tsitsipas tweeting in the middle of Stuttgart Open match

Stefanos Tsitsipas is an avid social media user and frequently shares his thoughts on life and tennis. However, fans were stunned to see his account active while he was on the court.

Tsitsipas was up against Richard Gasquet of France in the second round of the Stuttgart Open. Despite being seeded No. 1, the Greek lost the match 7-6 (8), 2-6, 7-5.

However, fans were more stunned by his activity off the court after seeing a tweet from Tsitsipas' Twitter account while he was playing against Gasquet. In the tweet, Tsitsipas advised followers to observe, listen, and love before it's too late and everything is gone.

"Don't forget to stop and see and listen and love. Because one day this will all be gone and so will we," his tweet read.

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas Don't forget to stop and see and listen and love. Because one day this will all be gone and so will we.

Tennis fans speculated about what exactly happened or who could have tweeted from Tsitsipas's account while he was away from his phone.

One fan jokingly questioned whether he was using his phone during the changeover or if Tsitsipas was a real-life robot.

"Is he tweeting during the changeovers? Or proof that he's just a bot?" the fan wrote.

Swish 🫐 @Zwxsh

"Is he tweeting during the changeovers? Or proof that he's just a bot?" the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, tennis journalist Jose Morgado and many other fans wondered if Paula Badosa, who has been recently dating Stefanos Tsitsipas, was operating the Greek's Twitter account.

"Is Paula Badosa handling Stefanos' twitter while he is playing?" Morgado tweeted.

José Morgado @josemorgado

"Is Paula Badosa handling Stefanos' twitter while he is playing?" Morgado tweeted.

"This guy …you know you got it bad once you start giving username and passwords to your girl…Credit cards are next," a fan joked.

DC @n9ers4life @josemorgado 🤦🏽‍♂️ this guy …you know you got it bad once you start giving username and passwords to your girl…Credit cards are next

Others seemed to suggest that Tsitsipas scheduled the tweet to go on his account while he was playing.

"No genius, there is something like scheduling the tweet. Didn't you figure out for so many years?" a user said.

Gerda Pardiac @GerdaPardiac @josemorgado No genius, there is something like scheduling the tweet. Didn't you figure out for so many years?

"Stef scheduling motivational tweets is the least surprising thing EVER," a fan said.

Stone Labanowitz @LabanowitzStone @josemorgado Stef scheduling motivational tweets is the least surprising thing EVER

"Looks like people reacting to this do not know that you can schedule your tweets ahead of time," another fan said.

Here are some more fan reactions to Tsitsipas' surprise tweet:

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis

The incredible ability of Stefanos Tsitsipas to write tweets while playing tennis against Gasquet is the real key to success and becoming the world number 1. Telekinesis.

João Pinto 🎾 @joaopintoatp

The guy is a triple machine. Having one of the prettiest woman in tennis, playing against Gasquet and post some tweets. All at the same time!

Manasi Pathak @ManasiPathak_

Me after having three cocktails and two shots:

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Paula Badosa his "soulmate"

Stefanos Tsitsipas pictured at the Italian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have set the tennis world abuzz with their public relationship. The couple already has a joint Instagram account and often posts pictures from their time together.

The Greek recently confirmed the relationship in an interview with BILD. The World No. 5 called Badosa her "soulmate" and dubbed their relationship a "nice collaboration."

Tsitsipas also confirmed that Badosa has not traveled to Stuttgart with him as she is trying to get fit for the Wimbledon Championships after withdrawing from the Australian Open and the French Open due to injuries.

"No, there is no need for that. She has a serious injury and is trying to come back at Wimbledon. Therefore, rehab is very important to them. I want what's best for her, just like I want what's best for me. It's such a nice collaboration. No photographer is necessary in Stuttgart, I promise you that," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"That can't be a collaboration in that sense. Yes, we are a couple. But not only (that). We are soulmates. That's how it should be defined. It is very rare that you find your soulmate. If you ask Paula, she'll tell you exactly the same thing," Tsitsipas added.

