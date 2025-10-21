  • home icon
  "Is Roger Federer the biggest celebrity?" - Ben Shelton gets shock of his life after finding out just how much Switzerland adores their local boy

"Is Roger Federer the biggest celebrity?" - Ben Shelton gets shock of his life after finding out just how much Switzerland adores their local boy

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Oct 21, 2025 12:51 GMT
Roger Federer (left), Ben Shelton (right), Sources: Getty
Roger Federer (left), Ben Shelton (right), Sources: Getty

Ben Shelton recently spoke up about catching a glimpse of the Roger Federer-themed tram in Switzerland, where he currently is for his 2025 Swiss Indoors campaign. The American also discussed the former No. 1 and 20-time Major champion's immense popularity in Switzerland as he recalled a brief conversation he had with a tour guide in the mountainous European country.

On Monday, October 20, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Tennis Channel shared a video of Shelton talking about his experience of watching the Federer Express, an iconic tram service in the Swiss' hometown of Basel that was named in the tennis legend's honor to recognize his profound impact on the sport.

"I actually saw the Roger Express, the tram with Roger's face all on it from different tournaments. Yeah, it was pretty cool to see," Shelton said.
The 23-year-old American, currently ranked No. 6 in men's singles, subsequently touched on his conversation with his tour guide in Basel. According to Ben Shelton, the guide acknowledged Roger Federer's celebrity status in Switzerland but hilariously said that the people of the country don't see anyone else hailing from it as a celebrity.

"I was asking the guy who was giving the tour, 'so here in Switzerland is Roger the biggest celebrity?' He was like, 'oh yeah', and I was like, 'Who's number two?' and he's like, 'no one'. I was like, 'oh, okay.'," the American added.
Ben Shelton made fascinating Roger Federer admission at Wimbledon 2025

Ben Shelton during a press conference at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)
Ben Shelton during a press conference at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

At this year's Wimbledon Championships, Ben Shelton made an impressive run to the quarterfinals before eventually exiting the prestigious grass Major following a loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. Amid his deep run at SW19, the American told reporters at one of his press conferences about how his conversations with Roger Federer regarding tennis tactics impressed him.

"What stood out the most were my conversations with Federer. He watches tennis constantly, is able to simplify the game incredibly, and is extremely passionate about the sport. I've spoken with him several times about tennis tactics, and I was impressed," Shelton said.

The 23-year-old suffered a heartbreaking shoulder injury at the 2025 US Open, but returned to action at the Shanghai Masters. However, it was far from the return he would have wanted, as he lost his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament to veteran David Goffin. At the Swiss Indoors Basel, Shelton, the No. 2 seed, is set to begin his campaign with a first-round match against Kamil Majchrzak from Poland.

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

