"Is Roger Federer the biggest celebrity?" - Ben Shelton gets shock of his life after finding out just how much Switzerland adores their local boy

Ben Shelton recently spoke up about catching a glimpse of the Roger Federer-themed tram in Switzerland, where he currently is for his 2025 Swiss Indoors campaign. The American also discussed the former No. 1 and 20-time Major champion's immense popularity in Switzerland as he recalled a brief conversation he had with a tour guide in the mountainous European country.On Monday, October 20, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Tennis Channel shared a video of Shelton talking about his experience of watching the Federer Express, an iconic tram service in the Swiss' hometown of Basel that was named in the tennis legend's honor to recognize his profound impact on the sport.&quot;I actually saw the Roger Express, the tram with Roger's face all on it from different tournaments. Yeah, it was pretty cool to see,&quot; Shelton said.The 23-year-old American, currently ranked No. 6 in men's singles, subsequently touched on his conversation with his tour guide in Basel. According to Ben Shelton, the guide acknowledged Roger Federer's celebrity status in Switzerland but hilariously said that the people of the country don't see anyone else hailing from it as a celebrity.&quot;I was asking the guy who was giving the tour, 'so here in Switzerland is Roger the biggest celebrity?' He was like, 'oh yeah', and I was like, 'Who's number two?' and he's like, 'no one'. I was like, 'oh, okay.',&quot; the American added.Ben Shelton made fascinating Roger Federer admission at Wimbledon 2025Ben Shelton during a press conference at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)At this year's Wimbledon Championships, Ben Shelton made an impressive run to the quarterfinals before eventually exiting the prestigious grass Major following a loss to eventual champion Jannik Sinner. Amid his deep run at SW19, the American told reporters at one of his press conferences about how his conversations with Roger Federer regarding tennis tactics impressed him.&quot;What stood out the most were my conversations with Federer. He watches tennis constantly, is able to simplify the game incredibly, and is extremely passionate about the sport. I've spoken with him several times about tennis tactics, and I was impressed,&quot; Shelton said.The 23-year-old suffered a heartbreaking shoulder injury at the 2025 US Open, but returned to action at the Shanghai Masters. However, it was far from the return he would have wanted, as he lost his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament to veteran David Goffin. At the Swiss Indoors Basel, Shelton, the No. 2 seed, is set to begin his campaign with a first-round match against Kamil Majchrzak from Poland.