30-year-old American WTA star Sachia Vickery recently raised eyebrows by stating that she requires pre-date deposits of $1,000 per date. However, Vickery later issued a clarification, claiming that it was a joke she cracked representing herself and other "lover girls".

Ad

The former World No. 73 has made more news in recent months as an OnlyFans content creator than as a tennis player. Just over a week ago, Vickery took to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A session with her followers ahead of the 2025 US Open. Here, one of her followers asked her how she manages to maintain the balance between her life as a pro tennis player and an OnlyFans content creator.

Ad

Trending

The next question featured a follower quizzing Sachia Vickery on how to get a date with her. The 30-year-old replied:

"I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men I now require a pre-date deposit send me 1,000 and we can make it happen my cashapp is $Sachiavick"

The answer soon went viral, but in a recent interview with TMZ, Vickery said that her '$1000 pre-date deposit' claim was a joke. She likened her take to what typically happens to someone who books a hair appointment but is late for it.

Ad

"I just jokingly said that for the lover girls like myself that we stay loyal in the talking phase and we cook, we clean, we do most things that men don't appreciate. We should start making our security deposits. So, in that way, it's for time wasted," the Florida native said.

"You know, if you make a hair appointment and you're late, you lose your deposit. If it's a date and you cancel, you lose the deposit. So it's to protect all the lover girls out there that are tired of men wasting their time," Vickery added.

Ad

Vickery subsequently shared a clip of the interview as an Instagram Story and thanked TMZ for allowing her to clarify the viral claim.

"Thanks for having me @tmz_tv hopefully this cleared up the confusion 😂😂," the 30-year-old captioned her Instagram Story.

Sachia Vickery's Instagram Story featuring a snippet of her interview with TMZ where she explains her viral '$1000 pre-date deposit' claim (Source: Instagram/sachiavick)

"It's given me a lot of freedom" - Sachia Vickery on OnlyFans career

Sachia Vickery at the 2024 French Open (Source: Getty)

In another recent interview, this time with CNN, Sachia Vickery candidly explained how her OnlyFans journey so far has aided her in keeping her professional tennis career alive. Citing the considerable costs involved in pursuing a career in pro tennis, Vickery said:

Ad

"I can tell you, $2 million is absolutely nothing when it comes to tennis. I spent over $100,000 on coaching, fitness, physio, recovery, MRIs – people don’t see that part of it. Having a security blanket, something to do on the side and make good money from, doesn’t hurt. It’s given me a lot of financial freedom, even helping me fund my entire tennis career."

On the tennis front, Sachia Vickery's bid to qualify for the women's singles main draw at the 2025 US Open failed in the second round of qualifying matches. Currently ranked No. 557, Vickery fell to a chastening 1-6, 2-6 loss to Ella Seidel from Germany, who was the No. 21 seed in the women's singles qualifying draw.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More