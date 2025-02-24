"The first female tennis player on OnlyF**s" - Sachia Vickery opens up about major career decision

Sachia Vickery has opened up about joining OnlyF**s, making the decision earlier this year. The platform is a subscription-based video-on-demand service network.

On January 7, Vickery, a former World No. 73, teased fans about joining the platform during a Q&A session on Instagram. Two days later, on 9 January, she shared via her Instagram Story:

"Yall give me another week to work on my OF content I been a little proccupied."

On 14 January, the American announced her arrival on the platform through another story. She has since been promoting her OnlyF**s page on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

"Check it out if you wanna see some content not Instagram approved."

After being on the platform for over a month, Sachia Vickery opened up about joining OnlyF**s. Her message was delivered to her fans by OnlyF**s' official social media account.

“I’m excited to break new ground on and off the court as the first female tennis player on OnlyF**s! Stay tuned for a whole new side of the game—from high-level competition to a more personal look at my life,” Vickery said.

The 29-year-old will not be the first tennis star to enter the platform. While Nick Kyrgios and Alexandre Muller use the app to interact with fans, Ashley Harkleroad had a brief stint on it back in 2022. Benoit Paire joked about joining OnlyF**s after finding out about content creator Sophie Rain's massive $43 million payday in 2024.

In a video story she uploaded recently, Vickery held OnlyF**s in high regard.

"I will never talk s*** about girls on OnlyF**s ever again" - Sachia Vickery

Sachia Vickery - Source: Getty

In mid-January this year, Sachia Vickery posted a video story on Instagram expressing gratitude toward OnlyF**s because of the amount the platform helped her earn in just two days of her joining:

"I will never talk s*** about girls on OnlyF**s ever again for the rest of my life. Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook really."

Vickery captioned the story:

"Thank yall so much for showing me so much love on there. Its about to turn up."

Vickery missed out on qualifying for the main draw of the 2025 Australian Open following which she competed at the WTA 125K in Cancun, where she lost in the second round to Francesca Jones. The American is currently ranked 221 in the WTA singles rankings.

