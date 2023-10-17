Is Serena Williams in Lincoln commercial? All you need to know about the ad the 23-time Grand Slam champion shot during pregnancy

Serena Williams starred in a brand new commercial for Lincoln Motor Company that was released recently.

A new ad campaign for the 2023 Lincoln Navigator, the brand's flagship SUV, showcases the car's brand new features and advanced driving technology, including Lincoln BlueCruise, a hands-free driver assist technology designed for driving on highways.

Lincoln decided to promote their new model with a music video, titled 'Letting Go', and enlisted the help of Williams and singer Cleo Sol. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, a long-time brand ambassador, teased the new ad on her Instagram.

In the music video, a pregnant Serena Williams is seen driving on the highway while imagining a a little girl learning to float face up in the sea with the guidanc eof an instructor. The tennis icon is then seen behind the wheel of the Lincoln Navigator slowly releasing her hand from the steering wheel, happening the same time the swim instructor leaves the girl’s hand.

The commercial was shot only weeks before Williams gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.

Megan McKenzie, head of US marketing communications and marketing of Lincoln, spoke to Newsweek about the video and the brand's collaboration with WIlliams.

"We are honored to be a part of this pivotal moment as she embarks on the journey as a family of four, and hope that the Navigator continues to provide sanctuary to her on and off the road," McKenzie said. "Serena is an exceptional athlete, entrepreneur, and an authentic brand ambassador for Lincoln and our flagship Navigator SUV."

What is Serena Williams' net worth?

Serena Williams has done very well for herself financially thanks to her outstanding career and different brand endorsements.

The tennis icon has a net worth of $270 million as of the year 2023. She has invested in 50-plus startups, with most of these investments targeted towards the welfare of people of color, women, and young visionaries.

The 42-year-old bid farewell to professional tennis last year after the US Open. She married Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian in 2017 soon after giving birth to her first child Olympia the same year. The couple welcomed their second daughter in August 2023.

Williams' professional accolades speak for themselves. She has won 23 Grand Slam titles in women's singles and has won four gold medals at the Olympics. The American is also the only player to win a career Gold Slam in both doubles and singles events.

