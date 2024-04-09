"Isn't she so kind?" - Martina Navratilova dismayed by fan calling her physique manly and comparing her to transgender tennis players

Martina Navratilova recently engaged in a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) with a fan who compared her to a transgender player due to her muscular physique.

Navratilova is a staunch critic of trans athletes being a part of women's sports. She regularly shares her views on her X account.

Recently, former South Carolina State representative Bakari Seller pointed out that only 33 trans women played NCAA sports out of 520000, which is just 0.00006%. Hence, according to Seller, trans women playing in women's sports isn't as big an issue as it is being made about to be.

To this, Navratilova replied that she was not okay with trans women participating and winning a competition that was meant for women as it would mean that females would lose out on an opportunity.

"How many would be too many for you Bakari? 100? 1000? Because eventually those will be the numbers- in the thousands. And each trans identified male winning means a female doesn’t win and all females are pushed down one rung. You ok with that? I am not," Martina Navratilova replied.

Expand Tweet

An X user (@SpaceKarenSuxDX) wrote in reply to Navratilova:

"Martina you look like a man and you were waaaay more muscular than ANY of the female tennis players you competed against. There is no difference between you playing tennis with women and a trans male to female player."

To this, the 18-time Grand Slam champion sarcastically replied:

"Isn’t she so kind?"

Expand Tweet

Navratilova also explained further that even though she was muscular, she was still a female.

"Aren’t you sweet? Well, looks aren’t everything. Yeah, I was more muscular. Still had my period, every damn month. Still a female. Males cannot become females, no matter what their passport might say..." she wrote.

Martina Navratilova - "Against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women"

Martina Navratilova at the 2021 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently appeared on an episode of the On with Kara Swisher podcast and explained her stance on trans athletes' exclusion from women's sports and said it was about having a level playing field.

"We are not against trans athletes. We are for women athletes to compete on as level a playing field as possible, which means the males who now identify as women, should compete in a male category and women who identify as men but don't take testosterone can compete as women," Navratilova said in an episode of 'On with Kara Swisher' podcast.

She then added that she was in favor of trans rights on a civil level but against male bodies competing in women's sports.

"I'm all for trans rights on a civil level, a hundred percent. And this is not against trans athletes. This is against male bodies competing as women if they identify as women. Many sports don't even have any mitigation, any allowance for lowering the testosterone level, et cetera," she said.