"It was 15, 20 minutes after the match that I was a little bit down" - Carlos Alcaraz on dealing with ATP Finals SF defeat to Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz revealed how he coped with his loss to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 on the Pala Alpitour court in one hour and 28 minutes to secure his spot in the final in Turin, where he will go head-to-head against home favorite Jannik Sinner. This win propelled the Serb to the brink of claiming a record seventh ATP Finals title.

Carlos Alcaraz sent a barrage of powerful serves, including an impressive tally of 10 aces. However, he encountered difficulties in maintaining control and precision with his delivery. The Spaniard managed to secure 62% (29/47) of points on his first serves, which served as a testament to Djokovic's exceptional ability to return.

During the post-match press conference, the World No. 2 shared his thoughts on the outcome of the match. He revealed that it took him 15 to 20 minutes to fully comprehend the result which left him feeling "a little bit down."

"Well, for me it has been difficult to realize the result of the match. It was 15, 20 minutes after the match that I was a little bit down.," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Alcaraz acknowledged that he needs to acquire extensive experience playing on indoor courts in order to surpass the caliber of players like Novak Djokovic. He also praised the World No. 1, calling him "unbelievable" while also complimenting his return on the court.

"Once we step on the court, indoor court, I feel like I have to practice more, I have to be better player. Obviously he has more experience than me playing in these tournaments, in these courts. But he's unbelievable. It's not about just serving against him. He has a great return game. Unbelievable, I'm going to say. As I said, he push you to a limit in every ball, every shot," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz: "This match help me a lot coming into the pre-season"

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz gracefully accepted his defeat against Novak Djokovic, recognizing that the matches he has played this year will serve as invaluable preparation for the upcoming pre-season.

The Spaniard also acknowledged that the mistakes he made throughout this season will play a pivotal role in improving his game.

"Well, this match help me a lot coming into the pre-season. Right now I know all the things I have to improve if I want to be there, if I want to beat the best player in the world," Carlos Alcaraz said. "Obviously I'll rewatch the match to see my weakness, just to improve it and be a better player."

Meanwhile, this victory marked Djokovic's third win in four encounters against Alcaraz this year.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will face Jannik Sinner in the summit clash of the ATP Finals. The match will provide Djokovic an opportunity to seek redemption against the Italian, who previously bested him during the round-robin stage.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis